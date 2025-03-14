Topps Signs USC star JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins has been a catalyst in taking college women's basketball to the next level, and Topps/Fanatics has recognized such. On Friday, Topps announced that they have agreed to an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with Watkins. Watkins becomes the second NCAAW player to sign an exclusive deal with Topps, as Caitlin Clark previously held a deal with Topps before signing with Panini America last March.
Watkins' first licensed USC cards featured in a flagship product, are expected to release on April 3rd, in 2024-25 Bowman University Basketball. This will be the first time Watkins cards in a USC uniform will be able to be pack pulled, ranging from inserts, numbered cards, and autographs, Watkins' is a major chase for all collectors. Watkins' first bowman comes in 2022-23 Bowman University Basketball, which showcases Watkins in an unlicensed high school jersey, as she had yet to play in the NCAA at the time of the product release.
Potentially, this deal could have implications down the line. The length of Watkins' deal has not been disclosed, and is likely for the two remaining years of her college career, but if the deal overlaps into her WNBA career, it steps into unknown territory. Panini America holds the WNBA license, allowing them to be the only company that can produce WNBA cards with team logos and names. If Watkins remains with Topps into her WNBA career, it'd present a similar situation to the most recent NFL rookie class, with Jayden Daniels (among others) only having autos in unlicensed Topps product, while simultaneously having cards in Panini product. Watkins could also follow a similar path to Clark, having a Topps deal for her college career and a Panini deal once entering the league. Only time will tell.