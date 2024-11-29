Even Players Are Looking To Get Their 1/1 Debut Patch Cards
The 1/1 debut patches have become a viral sensation since their inception during the 2023 season. Topps initially offered $50,000 to collectors who pulled the patches in the first week, and now even players are getting involved.
Joey Loperfido of the Astros added much more than just his signature when he signed his card.
He likely hopes to find the card himself, as he included stats from his first game and even offered to bring the cardholder to Thanksgiving dinner.
Another player, Jordan Lawlar—a name that was once highly regarded within the sports card industry—commented on Twitter when his debut patch card was pulled, hinting that he might also be searching for his card.
This moment represents something unprecedented in the sports card industry. The introduction of these debut patch cards has propelled them beyond their niche. These cards are no longer just collectibles within the sports card community; they’ve become a phenomenon that’s crossed into pop culture.
Consider the Pittsburgh Pirates offering 30 years of season tickets for the Paul Skenes card:
Or the fact that the patches were discussed on ESPN. Rarely do we see so many people outside the sports card world talking about these collectibles.
Sports cards have had a few viral moments like this since the boom in 2020. With million-dollar sales and significant media attention, cards have occasionally captured the public’s imagination.
Unfortunately, it’s still uncertain when or if the Skenes card will be pulled. Collectors might have to wait until summer, much like they did last year with the Anthony Volpe card:
Twitter accounts like @Tp35Cards have done an excellent job tracking and posting updates on all the debut patches that have been pulled so far.
To date, their tracker shows that over 125 of the 253 debut patches have been pulled. For those keeping score, that’s just under 50% of the total patches:
This raises an intriguing question: is that 50% representative of the total Topps Chrome product produced? If so, it means half of the best cards from this release were pulled in just over two weeks.
As time passes, fewer products are likely to be opened. This is typical in the sports card industry, where attention shifts to the next major release. But at what point will the remaining debut patches finally surface?
