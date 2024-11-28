No Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Card Yet, But A Look at His Top eBay Sales From Last Week
It's been a big past week for Paul Skenes. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year and, in the process, earned an extra year of earned service. The earned service means he'll get to his big second contract one year earlier.
On the card front, a Topps Now card with girlfriend Livvy Dunne was released, his Topps Chrome Autographed Superfractor 1/1 was pulled, and the chase for his MLB Debut Patch card has dominated hobby talk for the past two weeks.
Skenes' card sales have surpassed 58,000 on eBay in the past 3 months. As the collecting community awaits the Skenes Debut Patch card, sales are going strong on eBay. Here's a look at the top sales from this past week.
1. 2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Supernova Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9
Sold on November 24 for $17,500 - Buy It Now
2. 2023 BOWMAN CHROME AUTOGRAPH BLACK REFRACTOR #'d/75 PSA 10
Sold on November 27 for $15,000 - Buy It Now
3. 2024 Topps Chrome Red Refractor Autograph #'d/5
Sold Nov. 24 for $12,000 - 84 Bids Received
4. 2023 Bowman Draft - Class of 2023 Autographs Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9
Sold on Nov. 23 for $9,250 - 3 Bids Received
5. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Gold Refactor Auto #'d/50
Sold on Nov. 25 for $5,850 - 42 Bids Received
6. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Autograph Black And White Mini Diamond
Sold on Nov. 21 for $5,000 - Buy It Now
