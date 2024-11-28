Collectibles On SI

No Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Card Yet, But A Look at His Top eBay Sales From Last Week

A look at the past week's top Paul Skenes card sales on eBay.

Horacio Ruiz

Aug 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's been a big past week for Paul Skenes. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year and, in the process, earned an extra year of earned service. The earned service means he'll get to his big second contract one year earlier.

On the card front, a Topps Now card with girlfriend Livvy Dunne was released, his Topps Chrome Autographed Superfractor 1/1 was pulled, and the chase for his MLB Debut Patch card has dominated hobby talk for the past two weeks.

Gold superfractor one of one on card auto of Pittsburg Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes from 2024 Topps Chrome
2024 Topps Chrome Rookie Superfractor Auto Paul Skenes 1/1 / Topps via Facebook

Skenes' card sales have surpassed 58,000 on eBay in the past 3 months. As the collecting community awaits the Skenes Debut Patch card, sales are going strong on eBay. Here's a look at the top sales from this past week.

1. 2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Supernova Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9

2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Supernova Superfractor PSA 9
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold on November 24 for $17,500 - Buy It Now

2. 2023 BOWMAN CHROME AUTOGRAPH BLACK REFRACTOR #'d/75 PSA 10

2023 BOWMAN CHROME 1st RC AUTOGRAPH BLACK REFRACTOR 14/75
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold on November 27 for $15,000 - Buy It Now

3. 2024 Topps Chrome Red Refractor Autograph #'d/5

2024 Topps Pro Debut - Chrome Red Refractor Autographs
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold Nov. 24 for $12,000 - 84 Bids Received

4. 2023 Bowman Draft - Class of 2023 Autographs Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9

2023 Bowman Draft - Class of 2023 Autographs Superfractor
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold on Nov. 23 for $9,250 - 3 Bids Received

5. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Gold Refactor Auto #'d/50

2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes Gold Refactor Auto RC 5/50
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold on Nov. 25 for $5,850 - 42 Bids Received

6. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Autograph Black And White Mini Diamond

2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes On Card Auto Black And White Mini Diamond
Image Courtesy of eBay

Sold on Nov. 21 for $5,000 - Buy It Now

