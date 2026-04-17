The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and the hobby world is getting prepared. NHL standout stars including Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid will be trying to get their hands on the elusive Stanley Cup. To celebrate the start of the playoffs, Arena Club is offering a limited time Slab Pack featuring some of the greatest players to step foot on the ice. Names such as McDavid and Wayne Gretzky will be featured in the pack, and can be pulled for $100.

Here is a look at three featured cards from the Slab Pack, along with release details collectors need to know.

Details About the Hockey Playoffs Slab Pack

The NHL playoffs start on Saturday, April 18, the same day the pack will release to collectors. It will go live at 10 AM PT on the Arena Club website and app. Collectors can find it underneath the slab packs tab. Some of the cards in the pack are grails of the hockey hobby, and would be great additions to any collector's collection.

Arena Club Hockey Playoffs Slab Pack | Arena Club

Key Rookies of Current and Past Stars

One of the featured cards in the pack is a rookie card of one of McDavid, one of the top players in the NHL. McDavid's Young Guns card comes from 2015 Upper Deck and has a near full image of McDavid skating on the ice. The grail from the Arena Club pack is also graded a PSA 10. For any McDavid collector, this card is on a shortlist to obtain, partially because he is still making a big impact in the league.

2015 Upper Deck Hockey Connor McDavid Young Guns PSA 10 | Arena Club

McDavid also takes the second spot on the featured list, this time from 2015-16 Ultimate Collection. The card features a three color patch along with McDavid's autograph, and is limited to only 10 copies. That makes it one of the rarer McDavid rookie cards in existence. The card is graded as a BGS 8.5, including a 9.5 centering sub-grade. For collectors of Rookie Patch Autographs, this is one of the most iconic among present-day stars.

2015-16 Ultimate Collection Connor McDavid RPA BGS 8.5 | Arena Club

Lastly, a rookie card of arguably the greatest hockey player ever can be pulled. A PSA 7 copy of Wayne Gretzky's rookie card from 1979 Topps is able to be pulled in the Slab Pack. The card itself has some great eye appeal. The colors are vibrant, and the most notable flaw is the centering being off from left to right. Regardless, owning a Gretzky rookie is on the bucket list of many collectors.

1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky PSA 7 RC | Arena Club

Arena Club is helping collectors ring in the start of hockey playoff season and collectors can get in on the action starting 10 AM PT on April 18th.