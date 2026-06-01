There is no shortage of iconic cards that hit the Football hobby during the 1970's. The first four cards featured in this series were the best of the best, with a Walter Payton Rookie Card and a Roger Staubach Rookie Card making the list. The next four cards featured are equally as strong, including the first appearance of a non-rookie card. These Hall of Fame players saw their inaugural Topps cards during this decade, and still carry hobby interest to this day.

Here are four more iconic Topps Football cards from the 1970's.

1970 Topps Football OJ Simpson Rookie Card

1970 Topps Football OJ Simpson Rookie Card PSA 8.5 | eBay

The first card featured in the second edition of this series is from 1970 Topps Football, the set that kicks off the decade. The most notable card in the set is the rookie card of OJ Simpson. While Simpson went on to be known for reasons other than football, his career on the gridiron is quite impressive. Simpson would spend most of his time with the Bills, rushing for 11,236 yards, earning an NFL MVP, and six Pro Bowl nods.

A PSA 8.5 graded version of his rookie card sold recently for $1,033.

1972 Topps Football Joe Namath In Action Card

1972 Topps Football Joe Namath In Action PSA 9 | eBay

The next card may catch some by surprise, as it is not a rookie card of a Hall of Famer. Rather, it is card #343 of the 1972 Topps Football set, which features Joe Namath "In Action". The card is considered valuable because it is in the high-number range of the set. The high numbers were not mass-produced and can be tough to find in good condition. For some collectors, putting together the high numbers is a lifelong task.

Good condition copies will still command good money, as a PSA 9 sold on May 31st for $722.

1973 Topps Football Franco Harris Rookie Card

1973 Topps Football Franco Harris Rookie Card | eBay

The 1973 Topps Football set tends to get overlooked at times, but it contains a few key cards. Most notably, Steelers HOF Running Back Franco Harris appears on his first Topps card. Harris is not in the field in the photo; instead standing on the sideline, wearing a beanie. Harris is most well-known for being on the receiving end of the Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

Harris' rookie still sells in ungraded condition for around $62.

1975 Topps Football Lynn Swann Rookie Card

1975 Topps Football Lynn Swann Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

A key member of the Steelers dynasty in the 1970's was Lynn Swann. Swann was known for his acrobatic catches, often showcasing physics that were unheard of at the time. While Swann may not get the hobby attention that Quarterbacks do, he still commands attention.

A PSA 8 rookie card from the 1975 set sold recently for $201. For a player who ended his career with four Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP, the price could be considered a bargain to some.

The 1970's saw memorable designs and key rookie cards within Topps Football sets. Many of these cards still demand hobby attention and interest today, helping fuel the vintage market. While these four cards are not the only standouts of the decade, they are a snapshot of what Topps Football had to offer.