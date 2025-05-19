Collectibles On SI

1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Worth Grading?

The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky is just one of the many examples of how legendary rookie cards are emerging as some of the most desirable cards.

Matt Schilling

1979 O-Pee-Chee - Wayne Gretzky - PSA 10
1979 O-Pee-Chee - Wayne Gretzky - PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1979-o-pee-chee/wayne-gretzky/321695
In this story:

Welcome to the latest version of The Graded Upside, a series in which the upside value potential of a raw sports card is compared to that of its graded counterparts to determine whether collectors who own the card should or shouldn’t submit it for grading. In this article, we’re going to focus on the one and only 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky, which over the last 45 years, has set the gold standard when it comes to vintage hockey card collecting.

1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 10
1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1979-o-pee-chee/wayne-gretzky/321695

RELATED: Sold ... Again! 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Hockey Card Case Goes For $2.5 Million

One of the first things collectors must understand is the difference between Topps and O-Pee-Chee. Although the cards are similar at first glance, O-Pee-Chee is basically Topps’ cousin to the north and the cards themselves are printed on a much lighter cardstock, which in turn, makes the probability of earning a high grade (PSA 7 or higher) a very rare feat. In addition to the thinner cardstock, chipping along the card’s edges coupled with known print-related blemishes across the entire production run, also play key roles when it comes to submitting these cards for grading.

RELATED: 1984 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky (All-Star Card) PSA 10: A Rare Find For Collectors

Wayne Gretzky waves to the fans during the opening ceremonies at Rogers Place
Oct 12, 2016; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Wayne Gretzky waves to the fans / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

When it comes to the raw (or ungraded) version of this card, values can range from roughly $500 on the lower side to as high as $800 for those that are clean to the naked eye. With that said, the Graded Upside Potential for this card is significant and here’s a breakdown of this looks like for PSA 7, PSA 8, PSA 9, and the PSA 10 version of this card.

RELATED: Connor Bedard's Hockey Card Listed for $4,000 on Secondary Market

Los Angeles Kings forward Wayne Gretzky (99) in action against the New York Rangers
Dec 2, 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Kings forward Wayne Gretzky / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

According to PSAs website, of the 63,252 graded cards that carry a grade of PSA 1 or higher, the PSA 7 versions (population: 1432) of this card have sold in the range $3,800–$4,500, PSA 8 versions (population: 830) have sold for $11,000–$16,000, the PSA 9 versions (population: 95) have sold for $125,000–$140,000, and the elusive PSA 10 versions (population: 2) has shattered records, with one card selling for $3.75 Million back in 2021.

1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 8
1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 8 / eBay User: martin-sports | https://ebay.us/m/USE5Nt

Let’s take a closer look at these numbers and break things down using a population analysis and then an upside potential analysis. From a graded population perspective of cards receiving at least a grade of PSA 1, the PSA 7s of this card make up 2.26% of the graded population, the PSA 8s of this card make up 1.31% of the graded population, the PSA 9s of this card make up 0.15% of the graded population, and the ever elusive PSA 10s of this card make up 0.0031% of the graded population.

New York Rangers forward Wayne Gretzky (99) on the ice prior to the match against the Florida Panthers
Unknown date, 1998; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Rangers forward Wayne Gretzky / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

From an upside analysis perspective, if you were to purchase a raw version of this card in the above referenced range of $500-$800, submit it for grading, and have it come back at a grade of at least a PSA 7 here’s what your graded upside potential would look like. For the PSA 7 versions of this card you’re looking at an upside potential of 7.6x on the low side to as high as 9.0x on the high side. For the PSA 8 versions of this card you’re looking at an upside potential of 22x on the low side to as high as 30x on the high side. For the PSA 9 versions of this card you’re looking at an upside potential of 250x on the low side to as high as 270x on the high side. For the ever-elusive PSA 10 versions of this card you’re looking at an upside potential of 5000x on the low side to as high as 7500x on the high side.

1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 8 (Back of Card)
1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 - PSA 8 (Back of Card) / eBay user: martin-sports | https://ebay.us/m/USE5Nt

Now that we’ve taken a deeper dive into the Graded Upside of the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card, we’ve successfully determined that if you’re either a buyer looking to acquire the raw version of this card or if you’re someone who owns the raw version of this card, it’s certainly best to submit it for grading given the significant upside potential if in fact this card were to come back with at least a grade of PSA 7.

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

Home/News