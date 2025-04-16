Is This MLB Hall of Famer the Most Underrated Player Ever?
Baseball may be "America's favorite pastime" because of how long its been around. For well over 100 years baseball has allowed the young and old to share a few hours each day watching a game they love. Through the years, players like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Ted Williams to Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Bonds have sparked debates on greatness. Even after they retired or passed, their names are constantly being spoken of.
When thinking about greatness, there are always a couple of categories that if a player reaches in their careers, its typically a shoe in for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Since the beginning of baseball, there have been over 20,000 players to play in a Major League Baseball game. Of those players, only 33 have over 3,000 hits in their career. Of those 33, only Pete Rose, Alex Rodriguez, and Rafael Palmeiro (for reason we can get into another time) are not in the hall of fame.
The other category is 500 homeruns. This list again is short with only 28 players hitting 500 or more. The majority of the players on this list are also enshirened, or will be in the near future.
I bring all of this up, so that I show how incredible the next feat is. With over 20,000 players playing in the history of Major League Baseball, only 7 players have hit both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Rafael Palmeiro have all done it in their careers. Outside of Palmeiro, for obvious reason, there is a market for these players in the hobby. Collectors seem to be wanting to collect their cards, whether it's their RC or relic, or even autos. However, one player I didn't list yet, seems to never get the love he deserves nationally.
Im talking about Eddie Murray.
Again, Eddie Murray is an all time great, who has done something not even Bonds, Griffey, Mantle, or Ruth can claim they have done. Sixteen times Murray was able hit over 20 homeruns in a season. He is 11th all time in RBI's, even ahead of WIllie Mays. The 8x all star also finished in the Top 10 in MVP votings 8 times. Not only did Murray hit for power, and for contact, he was an excellent defensive first baseman. He brought home the gold glove award 3 years in a row.
However, even taking into consideration of his greatness, the hobby doesnt see it the same way. A raw 1978 Topps RC can be had around $10-$25. Even a PSA 8 RC, which is an exceptional grade for the year can be had for around $170 (per cardladder.com). Play your cards right, and you can easily find an autograph of his on eBay for about $30-$50.
It truly is a shame to see some as consistant as Murray was, for as long as he did it, to not get the love he deserves. The man is an all time great, and did something not even most of the greatest of all time did. Its time to be recognized "Steady Eddie".