Jackson Merrill's Different Autographs and Their Prices

Jackson Merrill is one of baseball's best young stars. Getting his autograph could be frustrating for card collectors, with the young star adopting an abbreviated autograph for most of his cards and employing different versions for others.

Horacio Ruiz

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after flying out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts after flying out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Lost in the shuffle of all the media hype given to Paul Skenes, it's easy to forget that Jackson Merrill came in second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Merrill might end up having more hobby value compared to Skenes in the long-term, given the prevalence of arm injuries.

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) runs after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Below we'll break down his various autographs from "yikes" to "nice."

1. 2024 Bowman’s Best Orange Auto 12/25

2024 Bowman’s Best Jackson Merrill RC Orange Auto 12/25
Image Courtesy of eBay

The autograph above is probably the weakest of all Merrill autographs. You can tell there's a 'J', but you wouldn't be wrong for assuming it's just a fancy 'L.' The card sold for $344 on eBay.

2. 2024 Bowman’s Best

2024 Bowman’s Best Jackson Merrill RC Refractor Auto #B24-JM o
Image Courtesy of eBay user zales45

The first two cards on the list came from the same set but notice the difference. One could argue that the autograph on the unnumbered version is "better" than the autograph on the Orange /25. This is a common version of Merrill's abbreviated autograph, with a more defined J followed by a falling.....bloop? This card sold for $82.50.

2025 Topps Series 1 Jackson Merrill 1990 Auto 35th Anniversary
Here's another card, from 2025 Topps Series I, with the same type of autograph. It definitely took less than a second from the moment pen hit paper. / Image Courtesy of eBay user garza6318

3. 2024 Topps 35th Anniversary

2024 Topps Jackson Merrill
Image Courtesy of eBay user Snyder's Sports Cards

In this version of Merrill's autograph, it appears he wants to finish on a stronger note, denoted by an extension from the J transitioning into another character that looks like a lowercase 'c.' This is yet another common version of Merrill's autograph. This card sold for $75.

4. 2024 Topps Chrome

2024 Topps Chrome Jackson Merrill RC
Image Courtesy of eBay user Hoody's Collectibles

This is an interesting card because Merrill chose a different autograph for this base version of the card. He develops a more "professional" autograph, going with the J, extending out, and then going back in a straight line before going in the opposite direction once more with a curve in the middle. Below, I'll post the same card with his autograph. Interestingly, it doesn't seem he signed all of his 2024 Topps Chrome cards this way - just this unnumbered version. PSA 10s have sold for $300 - $400.

2024 Topps Chrome Jackson Merrill
Image Courtesy of eBay

5. 2022 Bowman Chrome

2022 Bowman Chrome Jackson Merrill
Image Courtesy of eBay

This card was released two years before Merrill's rookie season. Notice that this autograph takes up more space and has a different style with a loop back. However, the 'J' becomes less distinguishable, losing its shape compared to other examples. It makes for a better autograph, certainly better than what he would put out in the next few years, but you can tell it was a work in progress. It's as if he were experimenting with his autograph on the fly. A version of this card sold for $129 ungraded.

2022 Bowman Chrome
Here's another version of the card. / Image Courtesy of eBay

6. 2024 Topps Chrome 15/25 Orange Wave

2024 Topps Chrome Jackson Merrill Rookie Auto 15/25 Orange Wave
Image Courtesy of eBay user ssports86

Note that this card is from 2024 Topps Chrome, with a different autograph version than those found in his other 2024 Topps Chrome cards. This autograph shows a little more maturity, starting with a defined "J," extending out and then coming back in with a small but assertive loop before finishing down the middle of the loop. This is an autograph with more poise when compared to the 2022 Bowman Chrome versions. This card sold for $1,150 on eBay.

7. 2024 Topps Chrome Refractor

2024 Topps Chrome Refractor Jackson Merrill
Image Courtesy of ebay user mikes-2022

Merrill used a different autograph for the Refractor version of his 2024 Topps Chrome card. This is one of his nicer autographs with a distinguishable J and M tied together with his trademark loop. Compare this to his base card autograph (No. 4 on the list). It's not just this one card, either. Looking at all his Refractors from 2024 Chrome, one will find this version of his autograph. This card sold for $279.95 on eBay.

8. 2025 Topps Series I Platinum Autograph 1/1

Jackson Merrill 2025 Topps Series 1 1990 Platinum Auto 1/1 Padres SSP
Image Courtesy of eBay user Score More Sports Collectibles LLC

This is one version of Merrill's best autograph. Merrill saves his full autograph for the best cards, and this card fits the bill as a 1-of-1. He also inscribes it with his jersey number 3. His autograph is very nice and far from the versions highlighted earlier in the list. This card sold for $1,599.

9. 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors

2024 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors #/50 Jackson Merrill PSA 10
Image Courtesy of eBay seller rluv214

This is another version of one of Merrill's nicer autographs. This one starts with a J and then appears to spell out his entire last name with a loop that connects the whole name. This one also looks a lot more "bouncy," with fewer sharp edges on the corners of the letters. It's astounding how different cards received different autographs in 2024 Topps Chrome—this card, in a PSA 10 slab, sold for $3,999.

At first, this article aimed to have fun with Merrill's autograph. But it quickly became apparent that if Merrill becomes the star he's expected to be, the hobby has a problem. With so many versions of his autograph, it will be very difficult to determine fakes. At one point, one has to wonder, what is going on?

