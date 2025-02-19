Jackson Merrill's Different Autographs and Their Prices
Lost in the shuffle of all the media hype given to Paul Skenes, it's easy to forget that Jackson Merrill came in second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Merrill might end up having more hobby value compared to Skenes in the long-term, given the prevalence of arm injuries.
Below we'll break down his various autographs from "yikes" to "nice."
1. 2024 Bowman’s Best Orange Auto 12/25
The autograph above is probably the weakest of all Merrill autographs. You can tell there's a 'J', but you wouldn't be wrong for assuming it's just a fancy 'L.' The card sold for $344 on eBay.
2. 2024 Bowman’s Best
The first two cards on the list came from the same set but notice the difference. One could argue that the autograph on the unnumbered version is "better" than the autograph on the Orange /25. This is a common version of Merrill's abbreviated autograph, with a more defined J followed by a falling.....bloop? This card sold for $82.50.
3. 2024 Topps 35th Anniversary
In this version of Merrill's autograph, it appears he wants to finish on a stronger note, denoted by an extension from the J transitioning into another character that looks like a lowercase 'c.' This is yet another common version of Merrill's autograph. This card sold for $75.
4. 2024 Topps Chrome
This is an interesting card because Merrill chose a different autograph for this base version of the card. He develops a more "professional" autograph, going with the J, extending out, and then going back in a straight line before going in the opposite direction once more with a curve in the middle. Below, I'll post the same card with his autograph. Interestingly, it doesn't seem he signed all of his 2024 Topps Chrome cards this way - just this unnumbered version. PSA 10s have sold for $300 - $400.
5. 2022 Bowman Chrome
This card was released two years before Merrill's rookie season. Notice that this autograph takes up more space and has a different style with a loop back. However, the 'J' becomes less distinguishable, losing its shape compared to other examples. It makes for a better autograph, certainly better than what he would put out in the next few years, but you can tell it was a work in progress. It's as if he were experimenting with his autograph on the fly. A version of this card sold for $129 ungraded.
6. 2024 Topps Chrome 15/25 Orange Wave
Note that this card is from 2024 Topps Chrome, with a different autograph version than those found in his other 2024 Topps Chrome cards. This autograph shows a little more maturity, starting with a defined "J," extending out and then coming back in with a small but assertive loop before finishing down the middle of the loop. This is an autograph with more poise when compared to the 2022 Bowman Chrome versions. This card sold for $1,150 on eBay.
7. 2024 Topps Chrome Refractor
Merrill used a different autograph for the Refractor version of his 2024 Topps Chrome card. This is one of his nicer autographs with a distinguishable J and M tied together with his trademark loop. Compare this to his base card autograph (No. 4 on the list). It's not just this one card, either. Looking at all his Refractors from 2024 Chrome, one will find this version of his autograph. This card sold for $279.95 on eBay.
8. 2025 Topps Series I Platinum Autograph 1/1
This is one version of Merrill's best autograph. Merrill saves his full autograph for the best cards, and this card fits the bill as a 1-of-1. He also inscribes it with his jersey number 3. His autograph is very nice and far from the versions highlighted earlier in the list. This card sold for $1,599.
9. 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors
This is another version of one of Merrill's nicer autographs. This one starts with a J and then appears to spell out his entire last name with a loop that connects the whole name. This one also looks a lot more "bouncy," with fewer sharp edges on the corners of the letters. It's astounding how different cards received different autographs in 2024 Topps Chrome—this card, in a PSA 10 slab, sold for $3,999.
At first, this article aimed to have fun with Merrill's autograph. But it quickly became apparent that if Merrill becomes the star he's expected to be, the hobby has a problem. With so many versions of his autograph, it will be very difficult to determine fakes. At one point, one has to wonder, what is going on?