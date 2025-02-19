Spike Lee, CC Sabathia Heading to 2025 National Sports Card Convention in Chicago
With approximately 160 days left until the 45th annual National Sports Collectors Convention, two major guests have just been announced: Spike Lee and CC Sabathia.
Spike Lee, a legendary American filmmaker, avid New York sports fan, and cultural icon will be making his first appearance at the NSCC this year signing autographs. The first “entertainment” guest announcement this year, Lee is well known in the sports community for regularly appearing courtside at New York Knicks games. He was also a large part of advertising for Air Jordan in the ‘80s, appearing as his character, Mars Blackmon, though his resume spans American cutlure over the last several decades.
CC Sabathia, a Fanatics Exclusive, will be appearing just one week after his Baseball Hall of Fame induction, allowing collectors the opportunity to purchase 2025 HOF autograph inscriptions. The former New York Yankee, six-time All-Star, and 2009 World Champion is making his first NSCC appearance and will be available for photo opportunities and autographs.
The NSCC and TriStar Productions announced the stars will be joining the Autograph Pavilion on Saturday, August 2nd. Also announced in the most recent (but not the last) additions were several more guests, including: Leroy Butler, Harry Carson, Randy Gradishar, Charles Haley, Joe Klecko, Dave Robinson, Randy White, Johnny Bench, Dennis Eckersley, Carlton Fisk, Jim Rice, Ozzie Smith, George Bell, Dave Corzine, Doug Plank, and Milt Wilcox.