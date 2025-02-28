Lewis Hamilton’s debut for Ferrari and impact on his Hobby Market
Just before the start of the previous Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton announced that after an incredible run that saw him win seven world championships that he would be departing Mercedes. Almost immediately after that announcement speculation began regarding what the future would hold for Hamilton. Shortly after that announcement, Ferrari ended that speculation with an announcement of their own saying that Hamilton would join Scuderia Ferrari starting in the 2025 racing season. As part of the announcement Ferrari said that Hamilton had signed a multi year deal. Now the most successful F1 driver of the past decade (with an incredible hobby market) and arguably of all time is joining the most iconic company in racing history.
2020 Lewis Hamilton 1/1 AUTO card sells for over 7 figures!
The partnership between Hamilton and Ferrari is one of the more exciting matches for F1 racing and for the F1 Hobby. Hamilton’s hobby market has been strong since the debut of Topps Chrome F1 in 2020. Now that the multi time F1 champion is with Ferrari the question becomes how will this affect his market. Since his debut Hamilton has been one of the top chases in all F1 products. Even given that fact, my suspicion is that joining Ferrari will only help Hamilton's card sales.
As I said before, Hamilton has one of the more robust racing markets in the hobby so much so that Hamilton’s first superfractor auto from 2020 F1 set records when it sold for over seven figures in December 2024. While I don’t expect any future sales to necessarily reach those seven figure heights, I wouldn’t be surprised if his first autos while wearing Ferrari gear to be over $1,000 with future superfractors going for five figures. Regardless, as a fan of Ferrari and F1, I’m looking forward to the upcoming F1 season to see what Lewis Hamilton will do this season. I anticipate other fans and collectors are as well.