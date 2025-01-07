Record Breaking 1 of 1 Shohei Ohtani Has Been Graded And Is Going To Be Sold Soon
The card that broke the record for the most ordered Topps Now card is about to be sold. Shohei Ohtani’s 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen Bases 1/1 Autograph from Topps Now has been graded and will soon be auctioned by Heritage Auctions.
In 2024, Topps announced that LeBron James autographs would return to Topps products. Over the summer, Topps released a monumental card that smashed all previous Topps Now records.
Lebron, Curry, Durant triple Topps Now card sells for $53,680
That card sold 588,030 copies and marked the beginning of a new trend for Topps in the following months: print-on-demand cards with the chance to pull a 1/1 autograph. The 1/1 autgoraph has still not apeard on social media but the non-auto 1/1 has been sold through Goldin auctions.
Ohtani is no stranger to breaking records, both on the field and in the world of sports cards. As one of the most exciting prospects in Major League Baseball history, he has consistently lived up to the hype. Even early in his career, collectors flocked to buy his print-on-demand cards from Topps.
Shohei Ohtani's 1/1 Superfractor was just pulled!
In 2018, his Topps Living Set card—card number 7 in the checklist—sold over 20,000 copies. The Topps Living Set was a relatively new concept at the time, so achieving such sales numbers was a sign of its potential success.
During the 2024 offseason, Ohtani signed with the other team in Los Angeles, adding even more star power to an already stacked Dodgers roster. Players who are traded or sign with a new team during the offseason often receive Topps Now cards commemorating the moment. Ohtani's card broke his first Topps Now record of the season, selling 107,541 copies.
In previous years, the 1/1 autographs from Topps Now cards were sold directly by Topps, which eliminated the chase aspect for collectors. However, when Topps introduced the LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant Triple Autograph card, the sales model was completely revolutionized. This shift is the main reason why the USA card sold 588,030 copies and Ohtani's card later broke that record with an astounding 653,737 copies sold.