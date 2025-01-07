Collectibles On SI

Record Breaking 1 of 1 Shohei Ohtani Has Been Graded And Is Going To Be Sold Soon

Collectors around the world bought this Shohei Ohtani card in record numbers to try and get this card thats going to be for sale

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The card that broke the record for the most ordered Topps Now card is about to be sold. Shohei Ohtani’s 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen Bases 1/1 Autograph from Topps Now has been graded and will soon be auctioned by Heritage Auctions.

In 2024, Topps announced that LeBron James autographs would return to Topps products. Over the summer, Topps released a monumental card that smashed all previous Topps Now records.

That card sold 588,030 copies and marked the beginning of a new trend for Topps in the following months: print-on-demand cards with the chance to pull a 1/1 autograph. The 1/1 autgoraph has still not apeard on social media but the non-auto 1/1 has been sold through Goldin auctions.

Ohtani is no stranger to breaking records, both on the field and in the world of sports cards. As one of the most exciting prospects in Major League Baseball history, he has consistently lived up to the hype. Even early in his career, collectors flocked to buy his print-on-demand cards from Topps.

In 2018, his Topps Living Set card—card number 7 in the checklist—sold over 20,000 copies. The Topps Living Set was a relatively new concept at the time, so achieving such sales numbers was a sign of its potential success.

Topps Living Set Card #7 - Shohei Ohtani
Topps Living Set Card #7 - Shohei Ohtani / Images Courtesy of Topps

During the 2024 offseason, Ohtani signed with the other team in Los Angeles, adding even more star power to an already stacked Dodgers roster. Players who are traded or sign with a new team during the offseason often receive Topps Now cards commemorating the moment. Ohtani's card broke his first Topps Now record of the season, selling 107,541 copies.

Shohei Ohtani - 2023 MLB TOPPS NOW® Card OS21
Shohei Ohtani - 2023 MLB TOPPS NOW® Card OS21 / Images Courtesy of Topps

In previous years, the 1/1 autographs from Topps Now cards were sold directly by Topps, which eliminated the chase aspect for collectors. However, when Topps introduced the LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant Triple Autograph card, the sales model was completely revolutionized. This shift is the main reason why the USA card sold 588,030 copies and Ohtani's card later broke that record with an astounding 653,737 copies sold.

ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

