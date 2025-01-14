How Much Is 2025 Topps Series 1?
Like clockwork every year, pitchers and catchers report for spring training, signaling the arrival of a new cycle of rookies for baseball cards. Last year’s rookie class will be hard to top (no pun intended), with Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, and Elly De La Cruz among the most bought and sold rookie cards from 2024.
In today’s sports card market, there are countless ways to buy cards. You could join a break or purchase boxes from your local card store. Topps also sells boxes directly on their website, which provides a good benchmark for what you should be spending on these products.
The design for this year’s Series 1 has already been revealed ahead of its release.
Best Topps Flagship Design?
Topps has been rolling out details about this year’s Series 1 piece by piece, and they’ve recently announced the pre-order pricing for various product configurations.
2024 Number 1 MLB Pick Travis Bazzana Had His Best Card Pulled
These prices can fluctuate from year to year, but before you buy a box from another seller, be sure to note Topps’ official pricing as a guide:
Hobby Box: $90
Hobby Case: $1080
Jumbo Box: $180
Jumbo Case: $1080
Mega Box: $50
What’s the difference between these boxes?
There’s also a Blaster Box option, typically found at Walmart or Target, priced between $25–$35 depending on the time of year. Blaster Boxes usually contain seven packs and an additional pack with a special relic card. Here’s a breakdown of the other configurations:
Hobby Box: 12 cards per pack and 20 packs per box.
Hobby Case: Same as the hobby box but the case comes with 12 boxes.
Jumbo Box: 40 cards per pack and 10 packs per box. That would be 160 cards less than the hobby box.
Jumbo case: Same as the jumbo box with 6 boxes.
Mega Box: 14 cards per pack and 16 cards per box.
You might wonder why there’s a $40 price difference between a Hobby Box (240 cards per box) and a Mega Box (224 cards per box), given the similar number of cards. The answer lies in the additional value offered by Hobby Boxes. Hobby Boxes include autographs and extra cards, giving you the chance at guaranteed autos or relic cards, which are absent from Mega Boxes.