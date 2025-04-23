National Sports Collectors Convention Fundraiser to Benefit Chicago Charities
With less than 100 days until the 2025 National Sports Collector Convention, an opportunity to add a grail to your collection is underway.
On Tuesday, NSCC announced a fundraising sweepstakes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish Illinois.
Three high-value collectibles have been announced as the giveaways: a 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Rookie PSA 9; a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie SGC 5; and an original Murray Henderson painting titled “Chicago Sports Legends.” The prizes are all valued to be at least five figures.
The items will be on display at the National Live Studio booth during the convention weekend. Participants can donate $25 dollars for one entry (up to 40 entries) with entries concluding August 3rd and the drawing on August 6th.