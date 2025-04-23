Collectibles On SI

National Sports Collectors Convention Fundraiser to Benefit Chicago Charities

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

The 45th National Sports Collectors Convention will take place in Rosemont, Illinois July 30-August 3 2025 / NSCC Show
With less than 100 days until the 2025 National Sports Collector Convention, an opportunity to add a grail to your collection is underway.

On Tuesday, NSCC announced a fundraising sweepstakes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish Illinois. 

1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie card in an SGC 5 valued at $30,000 / National Sports Collectors Convention

Three high-value collectibles have been announced as the giveaways: a 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Rookie PSA 9; a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie SGC 5; and an original Murray Henderson painting titled “Chicago Sports Legends.” The prizes are all valued to be at least five figures. 

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie in a PSA 9 valued at $20,000 / National Sports Collectors Convention

The items will be on display at the National Live Studio booth during the convention weekend. Participants can donate $25 dollars for one entry (up to 40 entries) with entries concluding August 3rd and the drawing on August 6th.

Murray Henderson original painting "Chicago Sports Legends" valued at $12,500 / National Sports Card Convention

