Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miguel Cabrera Attending 45th Annual National Sports Collectors Convention
On Thursday afternoon, the NSCC announced several new athletes set to attend the convention for the first time.
International basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced in an e-mail and across social media for his first attendance of the NSCC. The NBA champion will be joined by three of his brothers, basketball players Alex, Kostas, and Thanasis. Both autograph and photo tickets are available on Saturday, August 2nd, including an option to take a photo with all four of the Greek brothers.
Also announced Thursday was former baseball star Miguel Cabrera. The two-time MLB MVP will also be available on Saturday, August 2nd for autographs and photos for his first appearance at the NSCC.
Autograph and photo guests are presented by Tri-Star, a longtime collaborator of the NSCC. Other guests announced include Cheryl Miller, Vlade Divac, Spike Lee, CC Sabathia, Patrick Ewing, Johnny Bench, and more. Both Tri-Star and the National have indicated more announcements are forthcoming in the months leading up to the convention.
The 45th iteration of the convention is scheduled for July 30th-August 3rd at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.