Organizing and Maximizing Card Organization With New Technology
Since the beginning of collecting, especially the likes of Jefferson Burdick, people have been trying to figure out how to organize their cards and keep track of their collection. From binders with glue to plastic sleeves and pages, storing cards has evolved over time. In fact, for many people, one of the advantages of grading cards is to help organize their collection. However, we are lucky that the technology available has entered the hobby and made this task easier and quicker than ever.
For the sake of this article, let's look at Ludex and what this app can do to help organize a collection quickly and efficiently. One of the biggest challenges of organizing a collection is identifying and cataloging where to put the cards. Ultimately, many people have cards that they don't know the details to categorize appropriately and it can be frustrating to not know how to label or organize any card. On top of this, if you have a combination of raw (ungraded) and graded cards, it can be challenging to organize them together and keep track of an entire collection.
What an app like Ludex can do for you is simply by snapping a picture of your card. It will be identified and can be added to a personal catalog. The technology brings it down to mere seconds for card identification. Press a button, add to catalog and move on. After you catalog your inventory, you have the ability to sort and classify your cards for easy organization.
An automated process like this can save literally hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars. Any program or app that can do that is worth trying and considering to organize your own collection. This is true for big and small collectors.
The goals of collectors haven’t changed since the early days of cards. Just now we have the tools to do it more efficiently. Taking advantage of this technology reminds me of the saying "If you aren't moving forward, you are falling behind."