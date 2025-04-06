Ovechkin Goals Record Honored With Special Card Set
In honor of Alex Ovechkin breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record, Upper Deck will honor the Washington Capitals captain by releasing cards highlighting moments in “The Great 8’s” career.
The company said it will release the “GR8 Moments” trading cards via Upper Deck e-Pack starting on Sunday night that highlight “key moments including the record-breaking goal from his illustrious career.”
“It is a huge honor for me for Upper Deck to make special collections for fans to celebrate this moment in our sport,” Ovechkin said. “I’m so thankful for all the support from our great fans.”
Ovechkin scored his record-breaking 895th goal on Sunday against the New York Islanders in his 1,487 career regular-season game to surpass Wayne Gretzky. In addition to the NHL’s all-time goals record, Ovechkin also owns records for most power-play goals, overtime goals, 40-goal seasons and shots on goal.
The Russian star, who has spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Capitals, is one of only 11 players in league history to reach the 1,600-point mark and just the seventh to do so with a single franchise.
“From his Young Guns card in ‘05-’06 to this history-defining goal, it’s been incredible to document Alex’s one-of-a-kind career through trading cards. Fans across all generations understand that we have witnessed history on the ice, and this is their chance to be a part of that,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “As fans, these are the moments we live for. As Upper Deck, celebrating these iconic moments through trading cards is at the heart of what we do.”
Collectors will be able to purchase these special cards over the course of eight days. Along with the card showcasing Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal, there are seven additional ones featuring historic moments from his career, including wining the Stanley Cup in 2018.
The set also includes a chase element, including Red, Blue and Gold parallels and autographs, each falling as a bonus card in select packs.
In addition to the cards, relics from the ceremonial carpet used to honor Ovechkin will be included in the future hobby products.