Collectibles On SI

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Lead 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Celebration Big Head Variation Cards

Michael Terry

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Shohei Ohtani Big Head Variation SP
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Shohei Ohtani Big Head Variation SP / Card Ladder
In this story:

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Celebration was released in concert with the beginning of the new 2025 Major League Baseball season. Fellow writer for Collectibles on SI, Cole Benz, wrote about some of the intriguing throwback inserts that were included in this year's set. Perhaps chief among them is the caricature-forward, humourously-designed Big Head Variation cards. In the first few days since the release, they are showing plenty of popularity on the secondary market.

The 20-card insert's checklist that certainly doesn't hurt things. A who's-who of The Baseball Hobby, featuring superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Elly De La Cruz, and Bobby Witt Jr. along with Series 1's most highly-featured rookies, such as Dylan Crews and James Wood. Add in the short-printed scarcity, along with a fun bobblehead design, and you've got yourself one of the most popular inserts from Topps.

RELATED: New Series 1 Celebration Set Brings Back Memories of Opening Day

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Mike Trout Big Head Variation SP /50 / Card Ladder

At writing, per Card Ladder, Mike Trout leads the way, with a $1,000 sale for a Big Head Variation numbered to 50.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: The Shohei Ohtani Cards That Reign Supreme

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Shohei Ohtani Big Head Variation SP / Card Ladder

Shohei Ohtani, however, currently has 5 of the top 10 sales of the variation cards to date, ranging from $760 - $950. The top Ohtani sale was for a card numbered to /25.

RELATED: Aaron Judge's Hot Start Gives Boost to Card Market

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Aaron Judge Big Head Variation SP / Card Ladder

Aaron Judge, who is off to a historic start this season, had a sale of $609 on March 31.

RELATED: MLB Rookie Debut Patch Cards With The Most Upside in 2025

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Paul Skenes Big Head Variation SP /50 / Card Ladder

Paul Skenes' offering, complete with All-Star Rookie Cup, has sold three times. His /50 has sold twice, once for on $525 March 29, then for $808 on March 30.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Dylan Crews Rookie Cards Arrive

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Big Head Variation SP /5 / Card Ladder

The shortest print listed on Card Ladder so far has been a Bobby Witt Big Head Variation /5, which sold for $800 on March 28.

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Dylan Crews Big Head Variation SP / Card Ladder

All told, at writing, there have been 51 sales of 2025 Series 1 Big Head Variations, per Card Ladder, in less than a week following release. This ranges from $45 for a Dylan Crews, to the $1,000 for a Trout /50.

MORE COLLECTIBLE UPDATES

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/Inside the Hobby