Unmatched Durability Enabled Alex Ovechkin to Topple Wayne Gretzky's Goal Scoring Record
When Alex Ovechkin went down with a fractured left fibula following an on-ice collision with Utah Hockey Club's Jack McBain, it seemed as if his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record would be shelved until the 2025-26 season.
The broken leg ultimately cost Ovechkin just 16 games, as he was sidelined for just over a month from Nov. 18 until Dec. 28. When he returned to game action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in late December, Ovechkin wasted no time getting back into the scoring column, burying an empty-netter during the Washington Capitals' 5–2 victory for this 16th of the season. That goal came during the Caps' 35th game of the season and left Ovechkin 25 goals shy of tying Gretzky's all-time mark of 894 goals with 47 games left in the regular season.
For a 39-year-old coming off a serious injury, 26 goals in 47 games seemed like a lofty feat. But the Russian superstar merely put his head down and continued grinding. He scored five goals in the first five games after returning from the fractured fibula and continued scoring at a torrid pace throughout the months of February and March, during which he combined for 14 goals in 22 games.
Fast forward to his two-goal performance on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks and Ovechkin found himself needing just one more goal in Washington's final six games in order to dethrone Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer.
And then it happened. During the second period against the Islanders on Sunday, the Capitals got on the power play. Everyone at the UBS Arena got to their feet in anticipation of a scoring chance for Ovechkin, and he delivered. The 39-year-old received a pass from longtime teammate Tom Wilson and sniped it past Ilya Sorokin for goal No. 895 in his career. Ovechkin put his arms into the air and immediately dove head first onto the ice in a moment of youthful bliss. When he got back to his skates, he was swarmed by a mob of his overjoyed teammates, ready to celebrate the historic milestone with him.
Gretzky was seen smiling from ear-to-ear on the broadcast as he stood up from his seat to observe Ovechkin's moment. He then went onto the ice to congratulate Ovechkin face-to-face. The game was paused as cheers cascaded across the arena and Ovechkin exchanged hugs with Washington's coaching staff. The Islanders formed a handshake line to congratulate and show their respect for the league's new all-time leading goalscorer, while a video tribute was played on the big screen. Ovechkin's family was then invited onto the ice to celebrate the moment alongside him, NHL commisioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and of course, Gretzky himself.
895. And counting.
Gretzky's name is scattered all across the NHL's record books. The most prolific offensive player in league history, many of "The Great One's" records were considered unbreakable for a long time. His career tally of 2,857 points still towers in unapproachable territory, and will likely remain that way for many years to come. But Ovechkin never let the doubters impede on his pursuit, and after a two-decade run of pure dominance, he's managed to take the NHL's goal scoring record and make it his own.
To put an 895-goal career into perspective, it's a feat that would require a player to score an average of 44.75 goals per season across a 20-year career. It took Gretzky 20 years to run up his account with 894 goals, and now, Ovechkin, approaching the conclusion of his 20th NHL season, managed to usurp the title of the league's all-time leading goalscorer.
There was a chance Ovechkin could've nabbed the record against the Blackhawks on Friday, but, having too much respect for such an esteemed record, the 39-year-old was seen telling Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery that he wasn't interested in going back on the ice with Chicago's net empty late into the third period.
It was all the evidence fans needed to see just how much respect Ovechkin has for Gretzky––who was in the building at the Capital One Arena on Friday––and his record. After scoring No. 894 on the power play in the third period, he appeared to bow in the direction of Gretzky, another sign of the high regard in which he holds the Hall of Famer. To overtake his record with an empty-net goal would not have sat well with Ovechkin. Instead, and fittingly so, Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leader in power play goals overtook Gretzky's goals record on the Capitals' first power play of the game.
This is a record Ovechkin has been chasing for much of his career, and his longevity is virtually unparalleled across NHL history. There are plenty of similarities between Ovechkin and Gretzky's careers. Both have achieved the 50-goal checkmark in nine different seasons. Gretzky played a total of 1,487 games in his historic career. Rather astonishingly, Sunday's clash against the New York Islanders was the 1,487th game of Ovechkin's career. Interestingly, Gretzky scored his 894th goal against the Islanders, who also happened to concede Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th.
Gretzky boasted a more prolific prime than Ovechkin, having had run up a total of 323 goals across a four-year span from 1981 to 1985, but he lost some of his goal scoring touch in the latter half of his career. Gretzky's last 40+ goal season came in his age-30 campaign, whereas Ovechkin has already surpassed that mark in fewer games during his age-39 season. Ovechkin has never scored fewer than 30 goals in a season (excluding the shortened 2020-21 season in which he scored 24 in 45 games), another testament to his unmatched durability. Since turning 30, he's recorded seven seasons of at least 40 goals, and three seasons with 50 or more. Ovechkin has enjoyed a LeBron James-like level of longevity in his career, not slowing his goal scoring pace one bit despite his age increasing and his hair graying.
Now, after two decades of beating the league's best goalies for a living, Ovechkin has officially set the all-time goals record, and, given the ridiculous level of consistency and resilience it required, it's hard to imagine it will be broken any time soon.