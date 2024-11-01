Collectibles On SI

Panini Releases Cards Commemorating LeBron and Bronny James’ Historic Debut

The father-son duo played together for the first time on Oct. 22 and checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Clemente Lisi

Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with son Bronny James (9) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with son Bronny James (9) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Panini America has released cards featuring LeBron James and his son Bronny to commemorate the duo making history as the first father and son to appear in an NBA game together.

The cards, part of Panini's Instant collection, are for sale now on the card manufacturer's website.

The duo played together for the first time in the season-opener on Oct. 22 and checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a big ovation from the Los Angeles crowd.

LeBron had already started the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history.

Bronny James Jr. made his NBA debut on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game where he played with his dad LeBron
Bronny James Jr. made his NBA debut on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game where he played with his dad LeBron that's now immortalized on a new Panini trading card. / Panini America

The cards will be available for a limited time (at $9.99 and up) and come in a base version and the following parallels: Jungle, Jaguar, White Tiger and Viper, which are numbered to 25, 10, 5 and 1/1, respectively.

LeBron James Jr., 20, was a second-round pick by the Lakers this year.

It's been a busy week for James family. LeBron endorsed Kamala Harris for president, while Bronny scored his first career points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/Inside the Hobby