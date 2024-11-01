Panini Releases Cards Commemorating LeBron and Bronny James’ Historic Debut
Panini America has released cards featuring LeBron James and his son Bronny to commemorate the duo making history as the first father and son to appear in an NBA game together.
The cards, part of Panini's Instant collection, are for sale now on the card manufacturer's website.
The duo played together for the first time in the season-opener on Oct. 22 and checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a big ovation from the Los Angeles crowd.
LeBron had already started the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history.
The cards will be available for a limited time (at $9.99 and up) and come in a base version and the following parallels: Jungle, Jaguar, White Tiger and Viper, which are numbered to 25, 10, 5 and 1/1, respectively.
LeBron James Jr., 20, was a second-round pick by the Lakers this year.
It's been a busy week for James family. LeBron endorsed Kamala Harris for president, while Bronny scored his first career points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.