LeBron, Bronny James Officially Become First Father-Son Duo to Play Together in NBA Game
In a moment that had been anticipated for several years, LeBron James and his son Bronny James made NBA history on Tuesday night.
The two Los Angeles Lakers became the first father-son duo to appear on the court together in the same NBA game when the pair entered the contest together with four minutes to play in the second quarter of the season-opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
At the time, the Lakers led the Timberwolves 51–35. The younger James played several possessions and allowed a bucket by Julius Randle on defense but overall held his own on the floor. He took one shot—a three-point attempt from 28 feet—but missed.
James was subbed out for D'Angelo Russell with 1:19 to play in the first half. The Lakers led the Timberwolves 55–42 at halftime.