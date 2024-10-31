Bronny James Scores First Career NBA Bucket in Front of Roaring Cleveland Crowd
Bronny James officially has put his first NBA points on the board after he shot a jumper in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game.
It was a special game for James, too, as he was born in Cleveland and this game was considered a "homecoming" of sorts for the rookie. When the ball went through the hoop, the Cleveland crowd erupted in cheers for the 20-year-old. It sounded like a Cavalier had made a huge play instead of an opponent making a basket.
The Cleveland crowd definitely made Bronny feel special in this significant moment in his career.
The fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse were chanting for Bronny to enter the game earlier on. They gave him a standing ovation when Lakers coach JJ Redick finally decided to bring him in the game in the fourth quarter.
It's clear the Cleveland community has respect for James. The Cavaliers even surprised the rookie with a poster saying "Welcome Home Bronny!" outside of the Lakers locker room.
The Cavaliers won 134–110 over the Lakers.