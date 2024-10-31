SI

Bronny James Scores First Career NBA Bucket in Front of Roaring Cleveland Crowd

The Cleveland crowd made the moment extra special for the rookie.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James reacts after making his first NBA points.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James reacts after making his first NBA points. / NBA on TNT/Screengrab
In this story:

Bronny James officially has put his first NBA points on the board after he shot a jumper in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game.

It was a special game for James, too, as he was born in Cleveland and this game was considered a "homecoming" of sorts for the rookie. When the ball went through the hoop, the Cleveland crowd erupted in cheers for the 20-year-old. It sounded like a Cavalier had made a huge play instead of an opponent making a basket.

The Cleveland crowd definitely made Bronny feel special in this significant moment in his career.

The fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse were chanting for Bronny to enter the game earlier on. They gave him a standing ovation when Lakers coach JJ Redick finally decided to bring him in the game in the fourth quarter.

It's clear the Cleveland community has respect for James. The Cavaliers even surprised the rookie with a poster saying "Welcome Home Bronny!" outside of the Lakers locker room.

The Cavaliers won 134–110 over the Lakers.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA