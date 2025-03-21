Panini Releases Paige Bueckers Instant Cards
Panini has released a series of Instant Cards featuring UConn star Paige Bueckers to spotlight her performance in the Big East Tournament championship game, where she helped to lead her team to a 70-50 win over Creighton.
In the process, Bueckers made history, becoming the first player to claim the honor of tournament MVP three times.
The Panini Instant collection commemorates milestones in real time. These cards will be available for a limited time.
Price ranges from $9.99 and up, depending on the card's variation.
Bueckers and the Huskies enter this year's NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed after recording a 31-3 record and a Big East Tournament championship title.
Bueckers finished the season as the Big East Player of the Year again, averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Before being drafted as the presumed No. 1 overall WNBA pick, Bueckers is hoping for one more NCAA Tournament run with Geno Auriemma's team. The face No. 15 Arkansas State on Saturday in the first round.