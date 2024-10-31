Paolo Banchero's Sports Cards Reflect Greatness of Historic 50 Point Game
Though expectations are high, nobody in the Kia Center anticipated third-year Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was about to make history against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The 21 years and 351 days old Banchero tied former Magic shooting guard Tracy McGrady's 2003 franchise record for most first half points with 37. The young All-Star also became the youngest in franchise history to score 50 points, a record previously held by fellow number one draft pick Shaquille O'Neal in 1994. A 2022 Donruss Elite insert accurately predicted a "Passing of the Torch" between the two with on-card dual autographs from Panini.
Banchero also became the second-youngest player in NBA history with 50+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game. The first-youngest? LeBron James in 2005 at 20 years and 80 days old. One of the top sales in Banchero's Card Ladder history is a 2022 Flawless Dual Logoman one-of-one of him and James sold in May of 2024 for $59,630 on ALT. The current CL Value for the card is $90,587, a nearly 52% increase since the sale five months ago.
Sports card market reporter Slabstox posted a PSA 10 2022 Panini Prizm Silver Rookie of Banchero further articulating the growth of the young star within the hobby. The post articulates that the card has seen a 42% increase in the last six months. PSA shows there is a population of 741 of this card in a PSA 10.
"He's one of the best basketball players I've been around," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of the performance. "The way he conducts himself, the way he pushes himself to be great, the way in which he makes others around him great. That's what great players do."
In addition to locking away a new career high of 50 points, the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year finished the game with 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and one steal.
The historical merits did not come without a victory: the Magic defeated the Pacers 119-115. Despite illness, small forward Franz Wagner played for 11 minutes in the first half scoring 7 points without returning to the game. Jalen Suggs boosted the team with 25 points, just two shy of his own career high. Also contributing to the win was a clutch 3-point shot from second-year point guard Anthony Black in the final 33 seconds of the game.
"You know, we don't win the game without AB," Banchero said of his teammate's dagger corner shot.
The Magic next take on the Chicago Bulls in an away game Thursday, October 30th at 8:00pm EDT.