Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero scored 50 points in a dramatic comeback win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Basketball fans across the country — and the world — took notice.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Kia Center. Banchero scored 50 points, setting the basketball world on fire. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2022, and for good reason., They felt like he could be a superstar in the NBA.

Monday night, he showed off in a big way.

Banchero scored 50 points, had 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Magic's come-from-behind 119-115 win over the upstart Indiana Pacers Monday night at the Kia Center. The Magic moved to 3-1 on the season.

Banchero scored 37 points in the first half, a Magic record. His dominating performance turned some heads around the league. He did it on a night where running mate Franz Wager was under the weather. Banchero picked up the slack.

“With Franz [Wagner] being out, I knew I had to be extra aggressive coming in,'' Banchero said. "So yeah I think the game is slowing down, and I keep learning more and more about myself as I keep going.”

Here's the best of the best:

Yeah, the league matters.


Banchero, who's only 21 years old — he won't turn 22 until Nov. 21 — did something on Monday night that hadn't been done since 2006. That's when a 20-year-old LeBron James did the same thing.

Banchero becomes the fourth player in Orlando Magic history with 50-plus points in a game, joining Tracy McGrady (four times), Nick Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal.

He's also the second-youngest player in NBA history with 50-plus points, 10

People are noticing around the league, too. Banchero is becoming a star, and if you haven';t figured it out yet, you will very soon.

When Banchero gets mentioned with Shaquille O'Neal, you know that's a big deal. Shaq is only the greaetest.

