NBA Elite React to Paolo Banchero's 50-Point Night For Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2022, and for good reason., They felt like he could be a superstar in the NBA.
Monday night, he showed off in a big way.
Banchero scored 50 points, had 13 rebounds and nine assists in the Magic's come-from-behind 119-115 win over the upstart Indiana Pacers Monday night at the Kia Center. The Magic moved to 3-1 on the season.
Banchero scored 37 points in the first half, a Magic record. His dominating performance turned some heads around the league. He did it on a night where running mate Franz Wager was under the weather. Banchero picked up the slack.
“With Franz [Wagner] being out, I knew I had to be extra aggressive coming in,'' Banchero said. "So yeah I think the game is slowing down, and I keep learning more and more about myself as I keep going.”
Here's the best of the best:
Yeah, the league matters.
Banchero, who's only 21 years old — he won't turn 22 until Nov. 21 — did something on Monday night that hadn't been done since 2006. That's when a 20-year-old LeBron James did the same thing.
Banchero becomes the fourth player in Orlando Magic history with 50-plus points in a game, joining Tracy McGrady (four times), Nick Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal.
He's also the second-youngest player in NBA history with 50-plus points, 10
People are noticing around the league, too. Banchero is becoming a star, and if you haven';t figured it out yet, you will very soon.
When Banchero gets mentioned with Shaquille O'Neal, you know that's a big deal. Shaq is only the greaetest.
