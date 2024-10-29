The Historical Context Behind Paolo Banchero's 50-Point Night for the Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic third-year All-Star forward Paolo Banchero's remarkable 50-point night vs. the Indiana Pacers was historic in many ways. Here's a roundup of all the accolades his stellar performance garnered.
In this story:
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paolo Banchero left the NBA world in awe on Monday night when the Orlando Magic forward dropped 50 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in his team's 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers.
As the buckets kept piling and Banchero's superstardom grew, so too did the significance of his performance. For a multitude of reasons, the career night for Banchero will be remembered for a long time.
Here's a roundup of all the notables Banchero's performance either met or set:
50 total points
- The first 50-point performance of this NBA season.
- New career-high, surpassing his previous best of 43 points on January 3, 2024 at Sacramento
- Fourth Magic player all-time to score 50+ points in a single game, joining Tracy McGrady (4x), Nick Anderson and Shaquille O'Neal
- Youngest Magic player to ever record 50+ points in a game (21 years, 351 days), previously held by O'Neal (22 years, 45 days)
- Second-youngest player in NBA history with 50+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game. Only James (20 years, 80 days) was younger.
- First 50-point performance since McGrady's 62 points (franchise record) on March 10, 2004.
- Fourth player in NBA history to record 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game at age 21 or younger, joining LeBron James, Jamal Mashburn and Rick Barry
- New single-game high for a Magic player vs. the Indiana Pacers, besting the previous mark of 49 by O'Neal on December 9, 1993.
37 first-half points
- Tied an Orlando Magic franchise record for most points in a single half set by Tracy McGrady, who scored 37 points on March 9, 2003 vs. the Denver Nuggets.
- Third player since 1996-97 (play-by-play era) with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a single half (James Harden, Donovan Mitchell), but the first to do so in the first half.
- Tied a franchise record for most made field goals in a half (13), which was last achieved by Vince Carter on February 8, 2010 vs. New Orleans.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
