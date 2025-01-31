PWHL Trading Cards Skyrocket In Value And Interest
The inaugural Upper Deck PWHL set released earlier this week has become an instant hit with collectors.
The cards, featuring hockey players from North America's top women's pro league, were releaed on Jan. 22. Within a week of its release, hobby boxes that were selling online for as little as $75 immediately sold out.
Major online sellers such as Dave & Adams and Steel City Collectables also sold out. Dave and Adams even put out a call on its website that they were buying sealed hobby boxes for $85 each.
On eBay, they were selling for about $200 as breakers and YouTubers posted videos lauding the product.
The set's popularity is yet another sign that women's sports has found success among collectors. Last yer, Caitlin Clark WNBA rookie cards reached record sales at auction.
Last year, Upper Deck released digital-only promo set on e-Pack, but the upcoming hobby box is a physical product. Promo packs handed out at last fall's Toronto Sport Card Expo also featured PWHL stars.
Last month, Upper Deck signed exclusive deals with the 2024 PWHL draft pick Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise to its team of athletes as women’s collectibles continue to grow in popularity.
The 2024 PWHL set consists of just 70 cards, 20 of which introduce Upper Deck’s iconic Young Guns subset to the women's game for the very first time.
Pro women's hockey in North America has developed in starts and stops since the late 20th century. The PWHL is a six-team league currently in its second season. It has drawn record crowds over the past few months.