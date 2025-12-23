Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Miro Heiskanen, Tage Thompson, Connor McDavid)
We have a huge slate of NHL action on Tuesday night with a 13-game docket on tap. That gives us a ton of player props to choose from tonight.
My best NHL prop bets for looking at Miro Heiskanen, Tage Thompson, and Connor McDavid.
Let’s bounce back from a down Monday night and get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 23.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Points (-125) at Red Wings
- Tage Thompson Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Senators
- Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130) vs. Flames
Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Points (-125) at Red Wings
The Dallas Stars are road favorites tonight in Detroit, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen is heating up in recent weeks. The blueliner has four points during his modest three-game streak and 11 points in his last 10 games.
Heiskanen is now up to 33 points in 37 games this season, and he’s been finding the scoresheet with some regularity. He’s recorded a point in eight of his last 10 games and 18 of 25 contests dating back to November 4.
Dallas has been piling up the goals in recent games with a total of 22 goals during its four-game winning streak. While the Stars may not put up five in Detroit, they should get at least a few with Heiskanen getting in on the action.
Tage Thompson Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Senators
Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres are hot right now. The forward scored in six straight games prior to Sunday in New Jersey, giving him 18 goals in 35 games this season.
Thompson now has 12 goals (20 points) in his last 19 games, so he’s been consistently contributing offense over the last month-plus for the Sabres.
The Sabres forward scored in three of four games against the Senators last season, but did not find the back of the net back in October against the Sens.
Look for Thompson to stay hot at this +150 price to score tonight in Ottawa.
Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130) vs. Flames
After a bit of a slow start to the season, Connor McDavid is officially back. The Oilers superstar leads the league with 62 points and is tied for third with 23 goals through 37 games.
McDavid has been racking up the points recently, and taking him to score (+135) or get multiple points (-115) are both solid options, but I’m looking at his shots on goal prop.
The center is up to 122 shots on goal in those 37 games this season, so it’s still a bit shy of this four per game number. However, he’s had 47 SOG in his last 10 games, with 4+ SOG in two straight and seven of those contests.
Being at home allows McDavid to get favorable matchups as well. He’s had at least four shots on goal in five straight home games and nine of his last 11.
A sprinkle on 5+ SOG (+295) could be worth it since he’s hit that in over half of his home games this season as well, including four of his last five.
