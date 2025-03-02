Reid's Rips 2024 Topps Chrome Football Blaster
I was really excited to see a wide range of the new 2024 Topps Chrome Football on the shelves of my LCS. They had hobby boxes, megas, and blasters. I decided to step on the field and rip a blaster. Here's what I got...
First of all, I absolutely love the black with neon lighting styled design, ala the 2024 Topps Baseball product. It carried over nicely onto the football field.
My first pack. I pulled a Ladd McConkey rookie card. McConkey was an absolute stud for the Chargers racking up nearly 80 catches and just shy of 1,200 yards receiving. He looks to be a bright young star out on the West Coast.
Much like the other Fanatics unlicensed products, you're going find a pile of rookies from the top of the draft to the bottom, and a healthy mix of retired players, but there's really no in-between as far as current players, current stars or anything of that nature.
Speaking of rookies, I had a refractor of New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson and a sepia parallel of Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks in the same pack.
The best card in my box came next as I pulled a blue refractor parallel of former Penn State defensive star and current Miami Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson. This beauty was numbered to 150.
The main card to my next pack was a base rookie of New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers. Even battling injuries late, "Leek" put up great numbers in year one and proved he was a true WR1.
In my next pack. I saw my very first Sunday Swag card. This is a unique take with a huge chain dripping with gold and diamonds dangling that reads Sunday Swag in said diamonds. I happened to pull a pink one of retired Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray.
I'd seen a good bit of this product opened in its various forms and from what I saw there was a lot of repetitive cards, players and inserts. My repetition came in the next pack when I got a base rookie card of Minnesota Vikings rookie LB Dallas Turner as well as his Youthquake insert, both of which featured the exact same picture.
The last pack in my box featured a base rookie card of Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. The younger brother of Christian, the son of Ed, (and a carrier of those immaculate set of genes) had some splash plays this season and looks to have a solid future in the league.
Again, I was more than excited to open some Topps Chrome Football, regardless of licenses. A product that feels like it's been 20 years in the making (because it has been), I'm excited across-the-board to see Topps Chrome back in the mix and really can't wait until Fanatics cards are officially licensed in this space.