Sports Illustrated NBA Player of the Year in Cards: Jaylen Brown
After years of high expectations for the new generation of Boston Celtics, 2024 saw the storied franchise win its 18th championship. When it came time to announce the Finals MVP, however, it was Jaylen Brown hoisting the trophy, not face of the franchise Jayson Tatum.
Brown has also been building a legacy off the court. He was once deemed “too smart for basketball” by scouts ahead of the 2016 NBA Draft, but the former UC Berkeley student takes everything he sets his mind to seriously. Through the 7uice Foundation, Brown is working to offer opportunities for enrichment to Black and Brown kids with the Bridge Program. He is also working against systemic racism with his foundation by reinvesting financially into his communities with Boston XChange and Oakland XChange. He also launched his own sneaker brand, 741, to advance sneaker technology and challenge traditional brand deal economics.
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Jaylen Brown, Sports Illustrated’s NBA Player of the Year:
1. 2016 Panini National Treasures NBA Rookie Patch Autograph Emerald 5/5 Jaylen Brown #104 BGS 9.5, Auto 10
Sold for $13,800 on June 21st on Alt
2. 2016 Panini National Treasures NBA Rookie Patch Autograph Emerald 3/5 Jaylen Brown #104 BGS 9.5, Auto 10
Sold for $13,420 on September 2nd on Goldin
3. 2016 Panini National Treasures NBA Rookie Patch Autograph Gold 7/10 Jaylen Brown #104 Jersey Number Ungraded
Sold for $11,100 on July 28th on eBay