Stefon Diggs' Hobby Impact from Signing with Patriots
All off season the New England Patriots have known one of their biggest concerns is finding a number one wide receiver. Yesterday they took care of that concern with the signing of Stefon Diggs. With a huge hole to fill, and money to spend the Patriots and Diggs agreed to a 3-year $69 million contract of which $26 million is guaranteed.
While Diggs is returning from an ACL injury, he is bringing accolades that only a handful of receivers can match. Before last season's injury, Diggs piled up 4 years in a row of 100 plus catches and 1,000 yards receiving with the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots knew they needed to make a big splash, and potentially overpay for a true number 1. After missing out on DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, and Chris Godwin, the pressure was starting to pile up. They knew they couldn't start camp with the same group of WR from last year, Drake Maye needed some help.
This move is giving a gift to Maye. If Diggs returns to being what he was with the Bills, he will once again be one of the most feared receivers in the NFL. This will also open up opportunities for the rest of the team. Demario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and the rest of the receiving core should have more time to get to their spots and showcase their talents.
Yesterday alone on Ebay, almost a dozen of his 2015 Prizm RCs was sold. Looking through the history of his Prizm PSA 10 RC on Cardladder.com, his cards are down over 45% over the last year. Seeing how the Patriots went out this year signing a bunch of players on defense, getting someone like Diggs on offense, and still holding the number 4 spot in this year's draft, this team can turn some heads.
Wins create interest, and it will be interesting to see what Maye, Diggs, and the Patriots do this year. If Maye and Diggs connect like a lot of us think they will, not only will Diggs cards will see an increase in value, think of what it will do for Maye.