The Victor Wembenyama Jersey from the Famous Swap is will be up for Auction on Goldin
Earlier in the NBA season Spurs second year sensation Victor Wembanyama went viral for something that happened after a game. After a Spurs win over the Nets in late December a young fan who was wearing Wemby’s jersey approached him after the final buzzer. The young fan asked him if he would swap jerseys with him leading to an incredible moment captured in a photo where the young fan tries to hold up Wemby’s jersey that is the same size as he is and Wemby holding up what looks like a hilariously small jersey. It was a feel good moment for anyone both young and old who’s ever been a fan of the NBA.
Fast forward to today when news broke that the famous jersey from that swap was up for sale on Goldin Auctions with bids starting on 1/25/25. The reaction from fans on social media was expectedly polarized. Some fans felt that it was the right move as the winnings could produce life changing money. Others came down on the opposite side saying that it was greedy and selfish of the people to sell the jersey ruining a genuine gesture and amazing moment. Wemby himself has weighed in tweeting out a crying emoji in response to seeing the jersey up for sale.
As for me, I’m not a fan of auctioning off the jersey. First, the swap was obviously a gift for that young child and there’s really no way that selling the jersey was his decision alone. Second, it feels like this moment of genuine generosity by an NBA superstar to a fan has been tainted. This was a gift specifically given to that child that there’s a really high chance someone else is deciding to sell. This situation now has the feeling of when people hang out at airports and use their kids to get a stack of autographs signed by celebrities. Lastly and most importantly, it might ruin interactions between Wemby and other fans. There’s a strong chance that Victor Wembanyama is going to think twice before doing something nice like this for someone else which really is a shame. I wouldn’t blame Wemby if he felt like he had been taken advantage of.
I understand that there is the potential for the jersey selling for a lot of money or maybe this family is getting advised to do this. If the family genuinely needed the money I’d understand their desire to sell it as well too. Likewise, I understand there’s a strong pull to sell it but I still don’t agree with that decision, at least on the surface. As outsiders we might never know the ultimate intentions of this family. Perhaps they plan to put the money in a trust for the young fan or genuinely need it for other reasons. It is also equally as possible that the opposite might be true.
I happen to be a collector and fan who as a kid and even now as an adult enjoys meeting athletes and getting autographs. I know there are plenty of people who feel the same way. I’m not opposed to selling autographs or autographed memorabilia if it was from a paid event. I do feel differently if people are selling autographs if they get them in public (say at a ballpark) just to make some money. Although it would be understandable, my hope is that situations like this don't deter Wemby or other athletes from these kinds of fan interactions going forward because moments like these are a big reason why fans love sports.