Nets Start Strong, Finish Flat in Loss vs. Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets are disappointed after a 96-87 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night inside the Barclays Center.
The Nets started out with a stifling defense, holding the Spurs to just 11 points in the first quarter.
However, the Nets offense wasn't able to get things going, shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The Spurs made up their double-digit deficit in the second quarter, tying the game by halftime. Then, they raced out to grab the lead in the third quarter, one that the Nets were unable to dig themselves out of.
The Spurs were led by last year's No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who had 19 points to lead the team. Jeremy Sochan chimed in with a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double.
For the Nets, Keon Johnson had a career-high 25 points while Shake Milton had 16 points and 12 assists in his first start with the team.
The game marks the fifth in the team's last six where it was unable to generate more than 101 points, and that offense is going to have to wake up soon if the Nets want to win more games.
The Nets will now travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
