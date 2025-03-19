Tokyo Series Ohtani, Sasaki, and Yamamoto Unbelievable Triple Auto
This afternoon, Topps announced that as part of its limited run of 2025 Tokyo Series Topps Now cards, Los Angeles Dodgers trio Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be coming together to sign their first-ever triple autograph card. The triple auto will be a 1-of-1 and will go out to one lucky person who picks up their triple Topps Now offering, titled "Debut a Dodgers Teammates in Tokyo Series."
Ohtani and Sasaki also feature on solo Topps Now cards from the season-opening Tokyo Series, along with Cubs rookie Matt Shaw, who made his MLB debut, and Tommy Edman who launched the first home run of the 2025 campaign. Sasaki's card also captures his MLB debut, in which the phenom gave up one run over three innings, with three strikeouts and five walks and a hit allowed. Ohtani's solo card celebrates the superstar's first home run of the season.
Topps has capitalized on the high-profile season-opening series, held in Tokyo, featuring some of baseball's best Japanese players, and two of the league's biggest franchises. 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 MLB Tokyo Series cards have been well-received so far, with particular buzz given to a collaboration with renowned artist Takashi Murakami, a 100-card insert that features base card variations with a bright, floral design.
The news of the Ohtani-Sasaki-Yamamoto triple auto follows hot on the heels of the announcement that a 1-of-1 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 MLB Tokyo Series dual auto featuring Ohtani alongside Japanese baseball legend Ichiro has been pulled. Both cards will likely command solid value. A /10 dual auto card from the set, featuring Yu Darvish and Yamamoto, sold for $750 on March 12.