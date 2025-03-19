𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki are uniting for their first ever triple autograph card. 🇯🇵✍️



One lucky collector who buys the base version of this card will receive the 1/1 triple autograph with their order. pic.twitter.com/M8SwiEGDYV