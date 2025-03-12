2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: The Shohei Ohtani Cards That Reign Supreme
Early 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 sales on the secondary market have revealed one truth: Ohtani is the current day King of the baseball hobby. While Larry David, Barry Bonds, and Frank Thomas have all made a splash with some highly-coveted cards, when it comes to active players, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is in a class all his own.
At writing, per Card Ladder, the top 14 sales of active player cards belong to Ohtani. Coming in at 15th, is highly-touted rookie Dylan Crews, whose 1990 Topps Baseball auto /5 sold for $1,899 on February 24. The top Ohtani sale is currently a Heavy Lumber Auto Relic featuring a game-used bat, that sold for $3,599.99 on February 19. Another version of the card is currently listed on Ebay for $4,500.
Two Ohtani In The Name All-Star Patch cards /1 have sold for $3,361 and $3,430 in late February. For comparison, Bobby Witt Jr. is the only player with a four-digit sale of his Heavy Lumber Auto Relic, with two versions selling for $1,400 and $1,000, respectively. A Juan Soto In The Name All-Star Patch Card sold for $382.77.
When it comes to the popular 1990 Topps Baseball 35th Anniversary commemorative insert, Ohtani also comes up top. A $2,925 sale on February 14, for an Ohtani Auto SSP is topped only by a $3,100 sale of a Barry Bonds 1990 Topps Baseball Auto /5. To compare, the only current Ebay listing for an Ohtani 1990 Topps Baseball Auto /5 is at $7,995. The top Aaron Judge sale from the insert, per Card Ladder is $650, for a Judge Orange Mojo Refractor Auto /25.
Ohtani's leading role in the baseball hobby is unquestionable. Over the last six months, Card Ladder reports a 21.63% rate of growth. Since the 3-time MVP went across town to join the now-champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the site reports a rate of growth of almost 40 percent.
Ohtani is coming off one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of baseball, with the first-ever 50/50 season. Now, for an encore with the Dodgers, he'll attempt to once again lead the juggernaut to a title, but he appears to also be dusting off his pitching shoes. With his return to the mound, Ohtani could somehow generate even more attention in his second season with the champs. Either way, there can be no doubt. Right now, Shohei Ohtani reigns supreme.