Topps Disney Genesis: A First Look at the Exclusive Trading Card Release
With Topps obtaining the comprehensive Disney license kicking off next year, the trading card company didn’t wait long to release its first card product for 2025.
On January 1, Topps Disney Genesis, featuring characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, will be available on Topps.com.
The configuration may look familiar to sports cards fans as Topps continues to develop products in a way to create scarcity. Each card will be numbered 99 or fewer, a model they used in sports products like Topps Gilded Baseball.
Topps Disney Genesis will encompass a wide range of Disney properties. In preview images, the company spotlighted Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear, Dark Vader and Wolverine. So, if you’re not a fan of Star Wars, don’t worry other characters will be available for your collection.
The 100-card checklist will include twenty characters from each of five different properties, with two groups of Marvel.
However, collectors should be careful when buying this product. Boxes are not made for those who are looking to add cards to their personal collection. Collectors would be better to buy singles on the secondary market of the characters they want.
There is just one pack per box and five cards per pack, giving these cards the ultimate chase model.
A price hasn’t been disclosed yet, but it’s likely to be on the higher side of things based on the configuration and similar Topps products.
While Upper Deck had made great Marvel cards for years, giving fans a chance to own autographs of A-list Marvel movie actors, and low-numbered cards of their favorite characters, it does seem like Topps is pushing the envelope on the type of offerings for Disney cards by creating scarcity.
There have been some impressive Topps Disney sales on products that were only available overseas. In October, a 2023 Topps Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Superfractor sold for $500,000. While none of the other Topps Disney cards have come close, there have been several five-figure sales.
As the new year on trading cards begins, it will be interesting to see how collectors respond to the new Disney cards.