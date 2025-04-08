Vlad Jr. Gets Big Contract, Here Are Some of His Biggest Cards
Late last night news broke that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive 14-year extension for a whooping $500 million, with no deferred money.
Vlad Jr. burst on to the scene from the moment he was called up at the young age of 20 in April 2019. He's made four All-Star teams, two All-MLB teams, won two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove to boot. With him being in the minor leagues since he signed at 16 years old, he's accumulated quite a group of cards, here are some big ones.
PSA 10 2016 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Autograph #/25
One of Guerrero Jr.'s first autographed cards, the orange refractor pops with the bright border. Numbered to just 25 this card is also one of his rarest.
You'd be hard pressed to find this on the market right now. While a quick eBay searched did result it in many of his 2016 Bowman Chrome autoraphs, none were as rare as the orange to #/25. According to Card Ladder, the last recorded sale of this was on March 29 and when for $23,180.
PSA 10 2019 Topps Chrome Orange Refractor Autograph #/25
Another rare one, this orange refractor is also numbered to just 25 and features the rookie shield on his card for the first time. The blue ink auto pops against the orange on this card. The photo choice is a great picture of him, locked in and focused. From his Bowman Chrome to his Topps Chrome, you can clearly see he matured and filled out, and became the power hitter he is today.
According to Card Ladder, this card was last sold quite awhile ago in March 2023. Then it went for $5,700, though Card Ladder values this one at $3,300.
PSA 10 2020 Panini Diamond Kings Downtown
Although not licensed, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Downtown is a classic card. A highly desirable insert, the image is an animated Guerrero Jr. in front of an artistic rendering of Toronto and outline with a Toronto Maple Leaf.
There are a few for sale on eBay right now, all ranging in listed price from $350 all the way to almost $1,500. The last sale for this piece, according to Card Ladder, was just in December, when the PSA 10 of this card went for $421.87.