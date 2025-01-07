What If? Ken Griffey Jr. Topps MLB Debut Patch Card
Last week Topps teased nearly everyone with a picture of Ken Griffey Jr with the new MLB Debut Patch. This card is of course signed beautifully, and in the corner is the bold 1/1 numbering. Question is, would this become the most sought-after modern-day card if it existed? Would the Seattle Mariners offer season tickets for a lifetime, in exchange for the card? Would Griffey himself want a card like this? How many millions of dollars would this card fetch?
Ken Griffey Jr. was the #1 draft pick back in 1987, and was in a Major League uniform by 19, playing in 127 games as a rookie. Griffey was a 5-tool player and often compared to All-Time greats like Willie Mays. Griffey was one of the best center fielders of all time, racking up 10 Gold Gloves. When up to bat, you got to witness one of the sweetest swings ever. The ball would just pop off the bat, and spray the field, with a large chunk going over the fence.
Ken’s infectious smile, swag, and pure joy of the game earned him the nickname “The Kid”. He always put on an incredible show at the Home Run Derby, becoming the champ 3 times.
When he was finished playing ball, The Kids resume exploded with accolades. The 13 time All-Star, 7-time Silver Slugger, MVP, to go along with the 10 Gold Gloves I stated earlier, earned him the privilege of being in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
For those of us who lived and breathed baseball in the 1980s and 90s, Griffey was the best we have ever seen. Seeing a card like what Topps posted, would make a lot of us forget about the Paul Skenes, and the Elly De La Cruz of the world.
Topps, should make this happen. We can all dream, can’t we?