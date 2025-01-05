Why Aaron Rodgers' Cards Have Increased In Value Despite A Bad Jets Season
The New York Jets may have had yet another dismal season -- but that doesn't mean collectors have soured on Aaron Rodgers' trading cards.
In fact, the 41-year-old veteran quarterback and Super Bowl XLV champion remains a favorite among collectors despite a dud of a season.
Sales of trading cards featuring the four-time NFL MVP have risen over the past 30 days — even though he had a bad showing this season in what could be his last in the NFL. In doing so, it was also the first time that a team Rodgers started for failed to make the postseason.
Rodgers' rookie card -- part of the 2005 Topps Chrome set -- is up 7% this past week and nearly 4% over the last 30 days, according to sales data. As a result, the base card is selling for nearly $950 in a PSA 10.
The signal-caller's 2005 Bowman base rookie card has seen an even bigger jump over the past month, selling for early $200 -- an increase of 45% compared to last month at this time.
That’s because Rodgers already has a strong legacy and destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In other words, Rodgers' place in history is assured. Along with the MVPs and his Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers, he also holds a top-10 ranking in practically every major passing category.
"People will remember his two different legacies," former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who played with Rodgers for nine years, including their Super Bowl championship in the 2010 season, told ESPN.
"They'll remember Aaron Rodgers -- incredible talent, incredible competitor, the sometimes polarizing figure of the NFL. And they'll remember the not-so-fond years in New York, where one was wasted on a turf injury and one was wasted by a dysfunctional organization."
That’s what collectors also think when Rodgers trading cards and other collectables come up for sale. It's also true that speculation of a possible move to the Tennessee Titans has kept his name on the minds of fans and collectors.
And it's not just Rodgers cards of him in a Packers uniform. Rodgers' 2023 Mosaic Stained Glass cards, a super short print, haas risen nearly 22% in price to $161.