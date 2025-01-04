Titans Projected to Sign Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans are expected to look at making a major move at the quarterback position this offseason. With that in mind, they have been connected to quite a few potential targets.
Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are not the options that the Titans would like to have on the roster in 2025. If they want to win, they can't afford to enter next season with the same problem that they had this year.
Aaron Rodgers has been a name that Tenessee has been connected to quite often. He would have to cut ties with the New York Jets first, but Rodgers could very well become an option for the Titans.
CBS Sports certainly thinks there's a chance that Tennessee could end up with Rodgers. In fact, they have projected that he will sign a one-year, $25 million contract with the Titans.
Things have not worked out well for Rodgers with the Jets. New York as a whole has been a complete failure.
During the 2024 NFL season, Rodgers has played in 16 games. He has completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Those numbers are not horrible. It's not like Rodgers has completely fallen off into being a liability.
If Tennessee was to replace Levis and Rudolph with Rodgers, the team would get much better. Rodgers is still more than capable of being a high-impact quarterback.
At 41 years old and turning 42 in the middle of next season, Rodgers would not be a long-term option. However, he would be a perfect bridge quarterback and the Titans could get aggressive adding talent around him. They could pursue winning now while setting up the future with a young quarterback.
Only time will tell, but the upcoming offseason could be very hectic for Tennessee.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the Titans want to win. The way that the 2024 season has gone does not sit well with ownership or management.
It seems likely that the front office will do whatever it takes to get back to winning. Signing Rodgers could be a big step in that direction.
