Some of the Biggest Cards Have Already Been Pulled From 2024 Prizm Football
This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for Panini with the release of three different Prizm products: Prizm Baseball, Prizm Draft Picks Football, and the biggest of all — the full pro release of Prizm Football.
For a little backstory, Prizm was a brand that Panini debuted back in 2012. At that time, both Panini and Topps were still producing football cards. This means that players like Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, and any other rookies from 2012-2015 had cards made by both companies. 2015 marked the final year of Topps' football product — until this year when they brought it back.
2017 Prizm Football is an important year, but it can be a bit confusing. Patrick Mahomes and the rookies from the 2017 draft class received their first Prizm cards that year. The reason it is confusing is because all of the rookie cards were “Silver Prizms.”
Nowadays, there is a base card and a separate Silver Prizm parallel, but in 2017’s configuration, every rookie card was a Silver Prizm. Today, Silver Prizms are much rarer and harder to find, but in the 2017 product, the rookie Silvers were essentially the base cards and were found in packs at the same rate as standard base cards. Like I said, it can get a bit confusing.
As with most modern products, there is the base release — which for Prizm Football is scheduled for December 18th — and then the First Off The Line (FOTL) release on the 16th. FOTL includes all the regular base cards but also features special parallels that can only be found in that product. Since the product has already started being ripped, some big cards have been pulled. Here are a few of the biggest so far:
1/1 Brock Bowers
1/1 Drake Maye
1/1 Michael Penix
These cards have all shown up on social media, which is very common. We don’t know if any other big 1/1s have been pulled because sports card companies don’t typically track those kinds of details for consumers. Typically, within Prizm Football, there are three different 1/1 base card variations. The cards listed above are just one of those variations, so there are still plenty of other 1/1s left to pull.