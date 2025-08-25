Jakob Marsee card sales as his torrid start to MLB career continues

Miami Marlins Center Fielder Jakob Marsee's amazing start to life in the big leagues continued yesterday, as his base-clearing triple helped his team to a 5-3 win over AL East-leading Toronto. The 24-year old now has 23 RBI and 16 extra-base hits in his first 23 games in MLB. Let's take a look at some recent card sales of a prospect who is showing some serious promise.

Jakob Marsee clears the bases with a triple!



He has 16 XBH and 23 RBI through his first 23 career games 😱 pic.twitter.com/EjpNRbPacu — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

At writing, Marsee is listed as Miami's eight-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline. Per the scouting report: "In 2023, Marsee looked like a potential everyday player who could serve as a catalyst at the top of a big league lineup."

As recently as Aug. 16, two days after Marsee drove in seven runs to tie Miami's single-game franchise record, an orange version of his 2022 1st Bowman Prospect Auto sold for $2,499. This is the second-highest sale of a Marsee card per Card Ladder. In fact, since his MLB debut on Aug. 1, we've seen six of the ten biggest sales of Marsee cards.

Since Aug. 1 Card Ladder registers 1,138 sales of Jakob Marsee cards. Since Marsee's breakout 7-RBI performance on Aug. 13, that number comes in at 611. From Jan. 1 to July 31, there were only 292 total Marsee sales.

Jakob Marsee got his first Topps Now card which commemorated the 7-RBI game that came in a 13-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The print run ended up at 963.

To this point, Marsee has substantially exceeded expectations, but his hot start certainly makes him a prospect worth monitoring as the MLB season heads into the home stretch.

