Tom Brady has built a reputation as one of the hobby's most visible ambassadors, but his latest pickup hits a little closer to home.

During a Fanatics Fest 2026 appearance, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he tracked down and purchased quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s 1/1 Topps NOW "My 1st NFL Auto!" card, the first licensed card of the #1 draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady reveals he bought Fernando Mendoza’s most expensive trading card ever pic.twitter.com/TSopVYILYH — Topps (@Topps) July 18, 2026

"There happens to be a first overall pick that plays for the Raiders," Brady told the crowd. "Today I found it, and I got it."

The purchase carries extra significance because Brady now wears several hats within the hobby. Beyond being one of football's greatest players, he is a minority owner of the Raiders and co-owner of CardVault by Tom Brady, one of the fastest-growing sports card retailers in the country. It also continues Brady's growing influence in the hobby, from expanding CardVault nationwide to regularly sharing his own collecting philosophy with fans.

More Than Just Another 1/1

Collectors have long placed a premium on an athlete's first licensed autograph, and Topps has leaned into that concept with its "My 1st NFL Auto" program in Topps, Bowman, and Topps Now offerings.

Baseball collectors have chased 1st Bowman cards for years, and Topps is building a similar mystique around football's "My 1st NFL Auto" cards. While Mendoza's one-of-one autograph is unquestionably unique, the broader concept of a player's first licensed NFL autograph could become an increasingly important category for football collectors.

Brady admitted the search wasn't easy. He described tracking down the card as "extensive and challenging" and said he paid a "hefty price" to add it to his collection, calling it both an investment and a good-luck charm for the Raiders' new franchise quarterback.

A 5/5 Topps NOW autograph of Fernando Mendoza is currently listed on eBay for over $50,000. Could Tom Brady be a buyer? | https://ebay.io/m/clrCjc

And while he didn’t disclose how much he paid for the grail, a Topps NOW /10 auto—minus the iconic inscription—sold for $25,000 in May 2026 on eBay. Interest in the card that was released in April 2026 was strong, with almost 127,000 cards purchased by collectors who were chasing everything numbered cards and autographs.

Fernando Mendoza: QB1 for the Silver and Black

The card also represents one of the hobby's most intriguing young quarterbacks. After transferring from Cal to Indiana, Mendoza broke out in 2025, throwing for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions while capturing the Heisman Trophy and the college football national championship. The Raiders selected him with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, signing him to a four-year, $57.27 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

Collectors snapped up almost 127,000 copies of Fernando Mendoza's Topps NOW card. | Topps NOW

Fans of the potential future Raiders star now know that they have to contend with the purchasing power of Tom Brady, who has deep hobby connections and a reported net worth over $350 million, making winning bids and "buy it now" auctions even more challenging.

Brady's Growing Hobby Footprint

Brady's influence within the hobby has expanded significantly over the past two years. Since acquiring a major ownership stake in CardVault by Tom Brady, the retailer has grown beyond its Boston roots into a national chain with locations across the country. Brady has also become a regular presence at hobby events, product launches, and store openings, further cementing his role as both collector and entrepreneur.

His pursuit of Mendoza's first licensed NFL autograph is another example of that evolution. Rather than simply collecting iconic cards from the past, Brady is helping shape the conversation around the next generation of stars.

Collectors are on notice that Tom Brady is a buyer for his cards—and those of Raider's QB Fernando Mendoza. | Topps/Fanatics

Brady has collected cards for years, but this purchase reflects how his role in the hobby continues to evolve. Whether Mendoza's first licensed NFL autograph becomes a long-term investment or simply a favorite piece in Brady's collection, the public chase added another memorable chapter to one of the hobby's most talked-about players of the year.