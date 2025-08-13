James Cook Cards Could See Bump with New Contract
An uncomfortable situation that had permeated Bills' training camp has been resolved, and with that resolution comes a potential buying opportunity around one of the NFL’s most prolific running backs.
Buffalo and RB James Cook agreed to a four-year, $48M extension early Wednesday, $30 million of which is guaranteed. The 25-year-old had been in camp, attending walkthroughs and meetings, but up until Tuesday’s participation, he had refused to practice with the team until a suitable new contract was offered.
A second-round pick out of Georgia in 2022, the brother of former Vikings standout back Dalvin Cook tallied north of 1,000 yards the past two seasons and tied a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns in ’24. Already a two-time Pro Bowler, James’ game-breaking speed (he reached a career-high 21.85 mph on a snowy field in December) perfectly complements a dominant Buffalo offense.
Now that both sides are living in harmony, Cook’s cards could see a short-term and perhaps season-long boost.
A personal favorite of many on account of the classic Rated Rookie stamp, a PSA 10 2022 Donruss Portrait RC sold yesterday for $100 even, a price tag that may end up being a bargain.
Some notable numbered sales over the past week include a 2022 Panini Contenders Optic Rookie Ticket Blue /99 PSA 9 for $70 and another with the coveted Rated Rookie mark—one with Cook’s autograph, a sharp-looking ’22 Donruss Optic Pink Velocity /50 graded Gem Mint with a 10 Auto, for $190.
Among the many rookie card variations available for the younger Cook brother, most can be had at the highest grade for well under $100 if you act quickly. These include multiple Mosaic offerings from Panini as well as those from Illusions and Prizm sets, along with value plays from Select Field Level and Phoenix’s artsy Contours.
Now one of the league’s highest-paid running backs by guaranteed value—joining the likes of reigning champion Saquon Barkley, college phenom Ashton Jeanty, and the dominant Jonathan Taylor—Cook’s talent, track record, and supporting cast make a good case for him ranking among the game’s elite speedsters again come the official kickoff in September. For both card flippers and those looking to hold long-term, the Miami native is certainly an intriguing play.