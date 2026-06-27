Jaxson Dart's Card Market Continues Ascending With Record-Breaking Sale

Despite not having completed his rookie season due to injuries, Jaxson Dart proved he could hang with the best of the best in the games that he did start as the New York Giants' QB. His overall style of play has led to a significant amount of believers in what's to come, and such hype has already translated into his sports card market.

Prospecting in the sports card world is not new, but it's really not for everyone due to the risks associated with investing in young talent. When it comes to Jaxson Dart's cards, however, the market has never been healthier, even a few months removed from the end of the season.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Jaxson Dart Padparadscha Auto 1-of-1

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Jaxson Dart ROOKIE AUTO 1/1 | CardLadder

With how volatile the global card market has been lately and just how much hype the NFL's 2025 rookie class carries, it seems like there's a record-breaking sale each week. For Jaxson Dart, his biggest sale to date happened last week through a Fanatics Collect auction.

His 1/1 Padparadscha Auto rookie card from 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire, labeled as Authentic by CGC, had a final price of $105,000 in said auction and instantly became Dart's most valuable card of all time.

This piece also became the first-ever Jaxson Dart collectible to sell for more than $100,000, as it beat the previous record by more than $10,000.

More of the Top Jaxson Dart Sales

2025 Panini Prizm Choice Nebula Prizm Jaxson Dart 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Previously, the most valuable Jaxson Dart card in existence, for just under a month, was his 1/1 Nebula Choice from 2025 Panini Prizm. While still an incredibly valuable piece, especially given that it will be part of the last Prizm rookie class for a while, and add in that it's forever encapsulated with a PSA 10 grade.

It sold for $94,542 on Alt in May of 2026 and, at the time of sale, was the card that finally broke a six-month record.

2025 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patches NFL Shield Jaxson Dart Rookie Card 1/1 PSA 10 | CardLadder

If this card featured an autograph on top of the NFL Shield patch and the 1/1 stamp, it would undoubtedly have been Jaxson Dart's most valuable card. Still, this one-of-a-kind piece from the 2025 National Treasures more than deserves its spot on this list.

Coming in at $79,300, it's the third-most expensive Jaxson Dart card of all time and the most valuable one featuring a patch from his rookie season.

2025 Absolute Kaboom! Horizontal Green Jaxson Dart 1/1 PSA 8 | CardLadder

Everyone knows the allure of Kaboom! cards and what makes them so desirable, which is why it shouldn't come as any surprise that, from November 2025 to May 2026, Jaxson Dart's 1/1 Green Kaboom! from 2025 Absolute was his most valuable card.

It sold for $76,500, beating the previous record by a whopping $50,000. It was Dart's first true top-dollar sale and will likely be one of his grail pieces for the years to come.