Terrion Arnold Arrested: What’s Next For Lions, Cornerback Following Kidnapping and Robbery Charges

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested in Tampa on Wednesday night on eight felony charges from a robbery and kidnapping earlier this year. Police say Arnold, 23, was the “primary conspirator” of a Feb. 4 armed robbery that included three men getting pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and robbed.

Six other individuals were previously arrested for their alleged involvement in the armed robbery. Arnold is alleged to have “coordinated and directed the codefendants” to lure the victims to an apartment where the incident took place after personal property belonging to him and others was stolen three days before. Arnold suspected that two of the three men were responsible, but according to investigators, “they were not involved.” You can read the full press release from the Tampa Police Department here .

Arnold turned himself in and was taken into custody at Hillsborough County’s Orient Road Jail on Wednesday. He has since denied any wrongdoing via his representation.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, told Lions OnSI in a statement . “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Arnold was selected by the Lions in the first round (pick No. 24) of the 2024 NFL draft. Before that, he played two seasons at Alabama, where he earned freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

What’s next for Lions, Arnold after the arrest of the third-year CB

Terrion Arnold was arrested on Wednesday. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Arnold was formally charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which can carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison. Before Arnold’s arrest, two other individuals pleaded guilty to their alleged involvement in the incident.

Arnold is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

The Lions—who had previously been aware of the ongoing investigation as a court order claimed Arnold was involved—released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

As noted by OnSI’s John Maakaron , if the Lions were to release Arnold amid the four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract he signed in 2024—which still has two years and $4.8 million guaranteed remaining—they would be on the hook for his dead cap costs. That said, they could also potentially recoup some money as a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy would void his guarantees.

On the football field, Arnold missed the majority of the 2025 campaign with a shoulder injury that he’s been rehabbing throughout the offseason. Head coach Dan Campbell said last week during Detroit’s minicamp that Arnold will have to “earn” his role back.

“The most important thing for him is just making sure that he’s healthy,” Campbell explained . “That’s step one, the rehab. Which he’s done a good job with. He’s getting better. We feel good about where he’s at in that regard, but that’s the most important thing. Because he’s not full speed right now. … So just make sure that you stay on top of that, you’re ready to go for training camp. And then it’s on. It’s just about competing. We’ve got a lot of good guys in that room, and he knows this. He’s gotta go earn it.”

Outside of Arnold, the Lions’ cornerback room consists of veterans D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey and Nick Whiteside, as well as rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney II and UDFAs De’Shawn Rucker and Aamaris Brown.

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