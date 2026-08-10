NL MVP Odds: Pete Crow-Armstrong Remains Favored; Shohei Ohtani Still Plus Money

Less than two months remain in the 2026 MLB regular season, and there are several award races that could go down to the wire.

The closest one may be the National League MVP, as reigning league MVP Shohei Ohtani recently lost his spot as the favorite to Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Both of these teams are in line to make the playoffs this season, but Ohtani’s removal from L.A.’s rotation due to injury has certainly impacted his MVP case. Meanwhile, PCA has been the driving force behind Chicago’s run up the standings, and he’s one of the best all-around players in MLB.

Can he take the NL MVP crown in 2026?

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the NL MVP, which is clearly a two-man race.

NL MVP Odds for 2026 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pete Crow-Armstrong: -120

Shohei Ohtani: +100

CJ Abrams: +10000

Kyle Schwarber: +15000

Pete Crow-Armstrong Hanging on to Top Spot in MVP Race

Crow-Armstrong’s WAR is now up to 7.5 this season, which is No. 1 in MLB by a pretty wide margin, as only two other players have a WAR over six – Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez.

PCA is hitting .345 with an OPS well above 1.000 over the last week, which has helped him keep Ohtani at bay in this race, even though the odds are pretty even. The Cubs outfielder has the same number of home runs as Ohtani in 2026, and his OPS (.931) is only six points worse.

The key for PCA’s MVP case is the fact that he’s arguably the best defensive player in baseball, leading the league in outs above average and fielding run value. Since Ohtani is a designated hitter and has not pitched in several weeks, PCA has been able to overtake him in this race.

With the Cubs surging and clearly in line for the top wild card spot – at least – in the National League, it would take a pretty major slump from PCA to remove him from contention for the MVP.

Can Shohei Ohtani Reclaim Top Spot in MVP Race?

Just because Ohtani is in second in the odds doesn’t mean that he won’t get serious consideration from voters at the end of the regular season. It’s certainly possible that the Dodgers star ends up as the league MVP, but it may have to come on the strength of his bat.

Ohtani could return to pitching in the 2026 season – he’s begun a throwing progression – but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that he’d likely work more as an opener than as an actual starter. That could diminish Ohtani’s ability to use his unique two-way game to overtake PCA in this race.

Still, the Dodgers star has an impressive 6.3 WAR in the 2026 season and is hitting .292 with 26 homers and a .937 OPS. Over the last two weeks, Ohtani is heating up, hitting .381 with four homers and a 1.208 OPS.

The Dodgers’ recent losing streak doesn’t help Ohtani’s case, but if L.A. gets back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the National League, and he continues to hit at a high level, he will find himself on plenty of ballots.

Just because Ohtani isn’t pitching now, it doesn’t take away what he did on the mound early in the season. Plus, the Dodgers have a much clearer path to a division title than the Cubs, who are still 5.5 games back of Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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