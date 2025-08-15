Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Dual Logoman Auto 1/1 Setting Record
On Thursday August 14, it was announced via Ludex’s Instagram post that a 2007 Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman Autograph (serial numbered 1/1) has already surpassed the $5.2 million dollar mark, which means that even with nine days left to bid via Heritage Auctions, this card is already more expensive than the LeBron James’ 2003–04 Exquisite RPA /23, which sold for $5.2 million back in April of 2021 and is well on its way to surpass the $5.9 million dollar mark set by the 2009-10 National Treasures Steph Curry Rookie Logoman that was sold privately in July of 2021.
This card isn’t just ultra-scarce, it’s simply nothing short of iconic. By featuring two of the game’s most celebrated legends, the one-of-one Exquisite Dual Logoman represents the pinnacle of modern collecting while combining Upper Deck’s premium craftsmanship with the unmatched star power of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Add the fact that it’s autographed by both Hall of Famers, and you have the kind of piece that ultra-exclusive collectors routinely salivate over.
So now the question on every collector’s mind is at what price point will this auction end? Will the hobby finally see a $6 million dollar card? Could it possibly surpass the $6.5 million dollar mark or even the $7 million dollar mark?
No matter where it ends, one thing will remain certain and that is the fact that this sale not only validates that explosive growth of the high-end basketball card market but also solidifies the legacy of both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan from a collectibles perspective.