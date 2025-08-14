5 Reasons Every Collector Should Try Topps Bunt
If you’ve been around the hobby for a while, chances are you’ve heard someone dismiss digital cards with a wave of the hand: “It’s not real.” “I need to hold it in my hands.” “Digital has no value.”
I get it. I collect physical cards too. But here’s the thing — as a top collector on Topps Bunt (my profile is @sneakrz), I’ve seen firsthand how much fun, community, and strategy this platform brings to the mobile experience. It’s time more traditionalists saw it for what it is: not a replacement for cardboard, but a whole new lane in the hobby that’s worth exploring. And honestly, it’s a lot more interesting than most of the mobile apps that will also take your time and money, especially if you are a collector.
The digital counterparts have the same elements of the chase that “real” cards do: autographs, tiers of exclusivity, release dates, and more. But when was the last time your Derek Jeter card came with a video of him “signing” the card?
So let’s look at some of the reasons to give Topps Bunt a chance:
1. Your Favorite Sets, Just Digital (and Sometimes Early)
Many of you are buying boxes of Topps Chrome, chasing top prospects in Bowman, and even collecting quirky cards in Allen & Ginter. In Topps Bunt, they’re all here, mirrored in digital form. And sometimes you get them before the physical packs even hit shelves, and without the frustration of having to stalk the Target restocker or worry that your shipment might get “lost” in the mail. For collectors, that early look is addictive. It’s a fresh way to chase parallels, explore the checklist, and even plan which physical cards you might want to hunt later.
2. The Rush of the Digital Rip
Don’t underestimate it—ripping a pack in Topps Bunt can feel just as electric as tearing into a physical one. The animations, the sound effects, the slow-reveal of a rare hit…it’s digital adrenaline. And just like a break or a repack, you can hit something huge: a low-count insert, a player you’ve been chasing, or even an exclusive card that doesn’t exist in the physical world. There’s nothing quite like landing a one-of-one or super-rare parallel that only a handful of other collectors on the planet own — even if you can’t put it in a top loader.
3. It’s Not Just a Collection — It’s a Game
Topps Bunt isn’t about staring at a folder of digital cards and wondering, now what? You can actually use your cards in fantasy-style contests throughout the MLB season. Your team’s performance depends on real-life stats, so you’re constantly thinking about roster moves, matchups, and which cards to slot in. And there’s a robust trading community, so you can stack your roster with your favorite players and add new cards to your digital collection—without having to buy more 3,000-count storage boxes, top-loaders, one-touches, and penny sleeves!
4. Fast, Creative, and Timely Drops
One of the coolest perks of digital? No printing or shipping delays. Even with Topps Now (which is another article for another day), Topps can drop a new product, insert, or theme instantly — celebrating a walk-off homer, a no-hitter, or a rookie’s first big game that same day, and you can add it to your collection. You’re collecting in real time, tied directly to the heartbeat of the season.
5. Free Topps Now and Promo Cards
Physical Topps Now cards are a blast — but they cost you. On Bunt, digital Topps Now cards often show up free. (Note: To collect more of the premium Topps Bunt offerings, there are in-app purchases.) You can grab the hottest rookies, epic plays, or historical milestones without spending a dime. For new collectors, it’s a zero-barrier way to get hooked.
6. Real Cards Are in the Mix
In 2025, Topps upped the game with digital chase programs that award physical hobby boxes or cases. Yep — your digital grind can score you real-life sealed wax. It’s the clearest sign yet that the line between digital and physical is blurring in the best possible way, and Topps Bunt collectors might be ahead of the curve.
What Could Make Bunt Even Better
- A real, robust marketplace so you can buy and sell, not just trade.
- VIP perks for top collectors, giving digital collectors access to events, exclusive physical cards, and athlete signings.
- Digital redemptions in physical packs to link both sides of the hobby
- More community features, including public leaderboards, group challenges, and trend data.
- More sports! While there is Topps Slam for WWE fans, but as some of the licensing issues get sorted out, it would be great to see NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, and more move to digital.
Addressing the “It’s Not Real” Crowd
Here’s the truth: digital isn’t going to replace physical cards. That’s not the goal. It’s an extra layer — one that offers interaction, instant gratification, and accessibility for anyone, anywhere. It’s also the perfect entry point for kids and new fans who may not have the budget (or shelf space) for a wall of binders. And at the end of the day, collect what you want. If Topps Bunt is not for you, that’s OK. But I’d encourage you to try it out before you dismiss it and regret that you didn’t get your digital collection started sooner.
And if you think a digital pull can’t get your heart rate up? Just wait until the screen flashes, the pack bursts open, and that limited-count superfractor animation rolls in. It’s every bit as exciting as pulling a monster hit at your local shop.
Bottom Line
Topps Bunt is not a fad. It’s one of the more innovative collectibles experiences in sports — combining the thrill of the chase, the strategy of fantasy sports, and the excitement of fresh releases without the cardboard clutter.
So maybe it’s time to stop side-eyeing it from the dugout. There’s room for all of us on the digital diamond — and you might be surprised at how quickly you’re hooked.