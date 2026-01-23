Bichette to Mets & Tucker to Dodgers: 3 of their most expensive RCs

Two of the top free agents in baseball have decided on their new homes. Kyle Tucker will leave the Cubs and go to the defending World Champions, the LA Dodgers. Bo Bichette will leave the Blue Jays to head to the Big Apple and play for the NY Mets. Here is a look at some of their top cards to chase.

2015 Bowman Chrome Kyle Tucker Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Tucker was drafted fifth overall in 2015 by the Houston Astros. He came up to the big leagues in 2018 and played 28 games. He wouldn't play a full season in the MLB until 2021. His 1st Bowman Chrome Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $39,000 on Dec 14, 2024.

Tucker will most likely play left field for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2019 Topps Chrome Kyle Tucker Rookie Auto Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Tucker has one World Series win under his belt. In 2022, the Astros beat the Phillies. His Topps Chrome Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $9,000 on Jul 26, 2024.

Kyle Tucker 2019 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 10

PSA

Tucker played his most recent season with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs traded Cam Smith for the one-year rental of Tucker. Smith was drafted in 2025 and made his MLB Debut in the same year for the Astros.

Tucker's 2019 Topps Chrome Sapphire sold for $7,500 on May 12, 2025.

2016 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Bo Bichette Auto /5 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Bo was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 in the second round. In 2019, he made his MLB debut and has played for the Blue Jays for his seven-year career.

Bo's top sale is his 1st Bowman Chrome, numbered to five and graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold for $84,000 on Mar 20, 2022.

2018 Panini Kaboom Green Bo Bichette Rookie Card 1/1 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Bo has finished in the top 20 for MVP voting four times in his career. He has a career batting average of .294 with 111 homeruns.

Bo signed with the New York Mets and will most likely play third base.

Bo's 1/1 green kaboom card, graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold for $15,189 on Jul 31, 2025.

2016 Bowman Chrome Bo Bichette Orange Refractor Auto PSA 10

Cardladder

Bo helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series in 2025 for the first time since 1993. The Blue Jays would be defeated in seven games by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bo's 1st Bowman Chrome, numbered to 25 and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $8,552 on Nov 14, 2025.

