Mickey Mantle's Game Used Jersey Is Up for Auction
Even decades after he retired from the league, Mickey Mantle continues to make his impact felt via his memorabilia. And apart from the hallowed rookie card that reigns supreme over the hobby, there’s also another item that’s making waves. This time, though, it’s his game-used jersey being auctioned off by Goldin.
This particular Mickey Mantle piece of memorabilia, in particular, stands out from all the rest. For starters, the baseball icon wore it during the 1959 and 1960 seasons. During that period, he exploded on the field by hitting 71 home runs and driving in 169 RBIs throughout 297 games. The latter season, though, was special as he led the league in home runs and runs scored while contending for the MVP.
Mantle’s game in the 1960 World Series was a highlight for baseball fans of that era as he batted .400 with three home runs to go along with it. Despite the New York Yankees losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates back then, that performance solidified his reputation as a clutch player.
Decades after those two seasons, this Mickey Mantle jersey has found its way to Goldin. According to the auction company, the jersey itself was discovered to have been worn by Mantle on April 11, 1960, in an exhibition game with Ted Williams, another legend of the sport.
Authenticators have also matched the jersey to a Topps All-Star card and several other photos from the 1960 season. In turn, these images have proven the authenticity of the piece and how relevant it is to the legend of Mantle. Its heavy wear also reinforces how the jersey has survived all these years.
The cherry on top of the sundae is Mantle’s signature on the jersey itself, which has been authenticated by experts. There are several letters of authentication included that highlight its credibility, making it a valued addition for any collector.
Baseball fans now have the chance to take this epic piece of baseball memorabilia. At this point in time, there are four bids that have raised the price to $130,000. Adding the buyer’s premium and the total price goes up to $156,000.
While the price itself is extravagant to begin with, it’s still a far cry from another Mickey Mantle jersey auctioned off by Heritage Auctions in 2023. That one, though, was first worn during the Yankees’ home opener in 1958 against the Milwaukee Braves.
The kicker here is that it fetched $4.68 million in auction, making it the most expensive Mickey Mantle jersey that ever hit the market. It was even twice as expensive as that of another jersey worn by the Yankees icon.
Collectors still have until Monday to bid on this jersey and take a piece of baseball history home. However, there’s still a chance for its current bid to shoot straight up until the auction ends next week. In any case, it would be a great catch for anyone in the hobby to end up with this rare piece of Mickey Mantle memorabilia.